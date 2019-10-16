Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio selects Gray's to auction items from its Town Hall Museum for the sesquicentennial

Steam Fire Engine #496 was manufactured in 1904 by American LaFrance in Elmira, New York. It was supplied new to Greensboro, North Carolina and put into service fighting fires throughout the city.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do vintage arcade games antique steam powered vehicles and a 19th century apothecary store have in common? They’re just a few of the items that will come up for bid at Gray’s Auctioneers on Wednesday, November 20th for Cedar Point ’s Town Hall Museum. The auction will take place in Gray’s gallery at 10717 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland, starting at 11 am Eastern time.Cedar Point is the venerable amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, celebrating its sesquicentennial, having opened back in 1869. In celebration, it is debuting a new Town Hall Museum collection, one of many events planned to mark the anniversary. The collection has been a beloved fixture for decades. For many children it served as their introduction to historical treasures found in museums throughout the world.And what an eclectic collection it is. The antique steam powered fire engine is sure to be a highlight. Steam Fire Engine #496 was manufactured in 1904 by American LaFrance in Elmira, New York. It was supplied new to Greensboro, North Carolina and put into service fighting fires throughout the city. At the end of its useful life it was displayed in preservation at Frontier Land amusement park in Cherokee, North Carolina, before moving to the Town Hall Museum, Cedar Point amusement park, in the 1960s.The collection also includes vintage Rock-Ola arcade games, a vintage replica of Captain Picard’s chair from Star Trek: Next Generation, vintage live steam locomotives, antique Mutoscope Reel Company machines and many other antique fair artifacts. A fully illustrated catalogue will be available by October 25th online, at GraysAuctioneers.com. The public will be able to preview all the items in the auction in person at Gray’s Cleveland gallery, starting on Thursday, November 7th. See the website for times.Gray’s Auctioneers is Northern Ohio’s leading licensed auctioneers and appraisers of fine art, jewelry, antiques, decorative arts, rare books, and antique rugs. A boutique auction house with three decades of experience in the art business, Gray’s experts offer free valuations and hold live auctions every month.The specialists at Gray’s have worked with museums, educational institutions, corporations and private collectors to achieve the maximum value of their collections at auction. Gray’s auctioneers are licensed, insured and bonded in favor of the State of Ohio. To learn more please visit www.graysauctioneers.com Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about selling a single piece, an estate or an entire collection, you may call them at (216) 226-3300; or, you can send an e-mail to their appraisals department, at appraisals@graysauctioneers.com.To learn more about Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and the live and internet auction planned for Wednesday, Nov. 20th, at 11 am Eastern, visit www.graysauctioneers.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #



