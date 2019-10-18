Hanan Consulting Workshop set to Tackle Stagnation

Always adding value Overcoming the law of Inertia

Hanan Consulting Limited Workshop on 'OVERCOMING THE LAW OF INERTIA’ (STAGNATION),

'To exist is to change, to change is to mature, to mature is to go on creating oneself endlessly.'” — Henri Bergson

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hanan Consulting, a Human Capacity Building firm dedicated to building leaders in both private and public sector organisations as well as in ministry has put together a One Day Transformational Workshop designed to equip leaders and those aspiring to lead self, family, business teams & ventures, special projects, ministry assignments among others with strategies and tools for overcoming the pull of stagnation While speaking on the cardinal objective of the One Day Workshop with the theme: ‘OVERCOMING THE LAW OF INERTIA’ (STAGNATION), the Managing Partner of Hanan Consulting, Mr. Idongesit Ufot said ‘ stagnation is no respecter of persons or organizations ’, to this end, ‘we have put together a team of national and international leaders of thought in Business Management and Ministry, whose combined knowledge stand them in good position to diagnose and counsel on a broad range of factors connected to stagnation ’. He further added that ‘growth and development is inbuilt in everything in Nature, therefore whatever is not growing is sick be it human, animal, plant, business, career, ministry – it is therefore the responsibility of the individual or organisation to diligently seek out the cure after proper diagnosis’.Speakers at the Workshop include Lampe Omoyele, Managing Director/CEO of NITRO 121, a seasoned business leader, Marketing expert and coach; Dr Keith Poole, CEO/Founder, LEAD UK, a leadership development expert and an Executive Director with the John C Maxwell Team and Emmanuel Jones, Founder of the Jones Foundation, a Transformational leadership consultant, coach and change strategist. Together they embody a combined knowledge resource that is certain to positively impact participants at the 8 hours long workshop scheduled to hold on Wednesday 13 November, 2019 at NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos between 9am – 5pm.Mr Ufot advised persons interested in attending the workshop to register online @ www. hananconsulting.net/oiw-register to benefit from the special packages put together to address their situation as well as for those not currently experiencing Stagnation.



