The global supply chain analytics market size is expected to reach USD 9,875.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.4% from 2019 to 2025

The growing need to manage a large amount of business data and use derived insights is triggering the demand for supply chain analytics. The increasing awareness among enterprises regarding the benefits offered by supply chain analytics is instrumental in accelerating the demand for analytic solutions in order to improve perceptibility levels across the entire supply chain enablers.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Supply Chain Analytics Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Service, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822979/?utm_source=GNW





Supply chain analytics solutions can help enterprises achieve growth, enhance profitability, and increase market shares by utilizing the derived insights for making strategic decisions. These solutions can also offer a holistic view of the supply chain and help in enhancing sustainability, reducing inventory cost, and accelerating the time-to-market for products in the long run.



Factors such as shortening product life cycles, low supply chain visibility, ineffective supplier networks, elevated warehousing costs, redundant forecasts, and fluctuating customer demands are also necessitating supply chain optimization, thereby driving the growth of the market.



Improved outcomes and cost-effectiveness of the supply chain management resulting from the adoption of supply chain analytics is expected to encourage the adoption of supply chain analytics solutions in various end-use applications, such as retail & consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, among others. The ability of supply chain analytics to enable effective and efficient management of end-to-end supply processes is expected to propel the growth of the supply chain analytics solution over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The sales & operations analytics segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 owing to the growing use of machine learning in supply chain analytics solution to dissect and aggregate data and produce predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive insights.

• The professional segment is dominate the market and maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The growing automation of professional services due to the adoption of big data and analytics coupled with the increasing demand for improved mobility among service consultants is expected to propel the growth of the segment.

• Cloud deployment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2019 to 2025. The cloud-based solutions allow businesses to access data across connected devices at any point which increase scope for customization and enable implementation of analytical tool across multiple business channel.

• The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to rising demand for robust monitoring solutions and automation capabilities for resource allocation and strategic decision-making.

• The high technology product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for advanced technology products and increasing import and export of high technology products worldwide.

• North America is expected to continue its dominance the market over the forecast period leveraging the presence of a large number of supply chain analytics service providers in the region.

• Accenture PLC, Aera Technology, Birst, Inc., Capgemini SA, Genpact Limited, IBM, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Maersk Group, and Manhattan Associates, Inc. are some of the key market incumbents of the supply chain analytics market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.