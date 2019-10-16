Award-winning Exposure Photo Booths Booking Holiday Parties & Events Now

San Francisco-based Exposure Photo Booths, a consecutive-year Spectrum Customer Satisfaction Award winner, is booking holiday parties and events.

We want to meet clients’ needs, but more than that, we want to exceed their expectations and lead them through a memorable event. ” — Ross Andrews

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated to always providing excellent customer service, City Beat News Spectrum Award winner Exposure Photo Booths San Francisco is now booking holiday events and parties for the upcoming season.

Since 2012, Exposure Photo Booths has been providing the photo booth rental San Francisco Bay, Reno and Tahoe needs for weddings, corporate parties and special events. Branching out to extend top-quality headshots for professionals, Exposure Headshot Booths travels nationwide including major destinations such as Las Vegas to service brand activations, trade shows and conventions.

“We help event planners in the Bay Area throw parties that are guaranteed to be unforgettable,” says Exposure Photo Booths Founder Ross Andrews. “We want to meet clients’ needs, but more than that, we want to exceed their expectations and lead them through a memorable event. To accommodate that, we have a dedicated event planner on our team whose only job is communicating with booked clients to ensure they have an amazing experience.”

Exposure’s event planner can help you be the hero of your company’s holiday party this year. The company makes it easier than you can imagine by bringing the party to you in just a few easy steps. First, go to Exposure’s website (www.exposure-photobooths.com) and click the “Book Your Photo Booth” button to reserve your date and time. Then, answer three simple questions to ensure every need is met for your big day. Exposure Photo Booths takes care of the rest while you sit back and enjoy the party.

“We’ve created a fun and instant way to give you and your guests memories with a photo booth rental and have helped make hundreds of corporate parties unforgettable,” says Andrews.

What sets Exposure Photo Booths apart? “Our photo systems simply provide higher quality prints,” says Andrews. “We then take it to the next level with consistent, communicative and reliable customer service. And we still have the highest quality green screen photo booths in the (San Francisco) Bay Area, hands down.”

The company also prides itself on exceptional customer service. Andrews is always present and truly cares about the outcome for each and every customer. He is backed by a great team, who he has personally trained on not just the equipment, but on interacting with guests at the events. “We are the fun masters at these events from the moment we get off the elevator to set up. We engage the guests, help them use the props and do it all with a smile,” he says.

Customer Tony W. of Sacramento has high praise for the company. “Exposure was the perfect photo vendor for our company’s holiday luncheon. Ross and his team had everything set up and ready to go earlier than expected. Everyone loved the new twist on a classic party attraction — the green screen GIF photo booth. Our employees raved about how they were able to receive the text of their GIF photos immediately after they took them. Exposure met our demanding schedule and Ross’ professional photography was spot on as well. He had the edited pics back sooner than we expected and everyone loved them. We would definitely use them again and would recommend for any company event.”

In addition to a host of City Beat News Spectrum Awards for Customer Satisfaction, Exposure Photo Booths has worked for a lot of high profile clients including Apple, Google, Tesla, AT&T and the University of California, Berkley to name just a few. For more information about their services or to book them for the best photo booth rental San Francisco Bay, Reno and Tahoe has to offer, call 650-763-7265, email Ross at ross@exposure-photobooths.com or go online to https://www.exposure-photobooths.com/.

About City Beat News

City Beat News is committed to shining a light on those providing excellent customer service and, when there is a need, help those that seek to improve. CBN provides both consumers and business owners with an unbiased report about customer satisfaction each year that consumers can trust and that helps businesses gain a winning edge to attract new customers, generate new revenue and provide customers the one thing they need to make a buying decision: a single source of information that takes the guess work out of who they can trust.

Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

City Beat News is located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.