Two Central Illinois Authors Enter Semi-Finals for International Award

PEKIN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rey Clark1505 N 4th St.Pekin, IL 61554Reyclarkauthor@gmail.comTrever J Bierschbach343 Charlotte St.Pekin, IL 61554Treverbierschbach@gmail.comRey Clark and Trever Bierschbach have advanced to the semi-final round of the Cygnus Award for Science Fiction literature. First place, and grand prize winners will be announced at the annual Chanticleer Author’s Conference in April, 2020. The Cygnus Book Award recognizes new talent and outstanding works in Science Fiction, Steampunk, Dystopian, Alternative History, and Speculative Fiction. Grand Prize winners will go on to compete against other category winners for the Chanticleer International Book Award later in the year.Rey Clark entered her young adult novel, Titan Code: Dawn of Genesis which was published in June of 2018 and is available on Amazon. “What happens when the world goes sideways on humanity? Humans have pushed Mother Earth to her breaking point and our worst fears are realized. To survive, scientists turn to genetically enhanced super-humans as our saviors. What happens when our saviors realize they are the superior species and they no longer wish to take orders?Tessa struggles to survive the harsh new environment of the earth in addition to hostile super-humans called Evos. Common people are stuck between the fight for power between what remains of human government factions and new Evo leaders. Tessa is forced to make a choice on which side has humanities best interests in mind. She begins to realize the greedy and destructive nature of humanity and the possibility that neither side is righteous and both are corrupted by power.”Trever Bierschbach entered his near-future Dystopia, Embers of Liberty which was published in October of 2018 and is also available to purchase on Amazon. “John Evermann’s world never changes. He goes to the same assigned job every day. He lives in the same house his family was placed in years ago. He picks up their weekly rations on Friday, and watches the same federally approved news broadcasts every night after dinner. Everything is as it is dictated to be, from the number on the back of his work jacket to the permanent curfew that keeps everyone safely in doors. Everyone has what they need to survive, and everyone contributes. It’s a perfect life, for some. It’s not enough for John and his friends. America is torn apart from civil war after the rise of a tyrannical President. The Republic of Texas lies to the west, a shining beacon of freedom. When the most radical authoritarian policies are passed some states followed Texas into secession, clinging to the legacy of the Founders. That is where John looked for the future of his family and the friends who came to rely on him. A land of choice and liberty. A place where his children can grow up to be who they want, not who they’re told. They just have to get there.”



