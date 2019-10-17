Student Government at EEACS Giving Students a Voice

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offers a student government group.

Executive Education Academy Charter School’s student government encourages responsibility, social interaction, and personal growth.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown offers a student government group. All students are eligible to become members. Together they support personal growth, encourage responsibility, promote academics, and facilitate social interaction.“The group focuses a lot on peer support and encouraging positive behavior in their friends and fellow students,” says Tamara Klas, chief school director for elementary students at the Allentown charter school Students who are members of the student government have several important tasks. In addition to promoting positive behavior, they help support staff, enforce student processes, and provide mentoring.Students who wish to become members must complete a pledge log.Student government is one of the many organizations students can participate in at the Lehigh Valley charter school . Other student activities include drama club, book club, journalism club, basketball club, and scouting. To learn more about student government and other student activities at EEACS, visit https://ee-schools.org/student-life/extracurriculars/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.