HRchitect Announces Strategic Partnership with Kronos to Support Workforce Dimensions Implementations

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRchitect, a leading provider of HCM technology consulting services, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Kronos, a global leader in workforce management cloud solutions. As an official services partner, HRchitect is trained and authorized to implement Workforce Dimensions, the cloud-native, mobile-first, artificial intelligence-powered workforce management suite that is reshaping the future of work. Workforce Dimensions, which has been recognized with multiple awards and accolades in 2019, including a #1 ranking on the Ventana Research Workforce Management Value Index, joins the firm’s existing implementation service offerings including implementation, optimization and ongoing support services for most of the ADD.



Matt Lafata , President and CEO of HRchitect, shared, “We are pleased to announce HRchitect’s formal entry into the Kronos partner ecosystem as an accredited services partner. This partnership enables us to support the rapidly growing demand for Workforce Management and HCM technology expertise for clients who are implementing Workforce Dimensions, or products that integrate with Workforce Dimensions, such as SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle and others.”

Lafata continued, “HRchitect is not only able to offer clients top-notch implementation services for Workforce Dimensions, as it has been working with workforce management systems for more than a decade, but is unique in that it is also a strategic HCM technology consulting firm. As such, HRchitect is able to help clients with conversations around long-term HR technology infrastructure, as well as business process redesign and change management to help match best practice HR technology system configuration to the goals of any organization. With over 22 years of expertise in the HR technology industry, we feel that we can bring tremendous value to the table for current and future Kronos customers.”

“Workforce Dimensions is the solution of choice for organizations with complex workforce management requirements that also recognize the importance of delivering an future-ready employee experience,” said John Dionne, senior director of strategic alliances at Kronos. “The tremendous global HCM expertise of HRchitect coupled with the next generation power of Workforce Dimensions will accelerate the digital transformation of the workplace.”

The announcement comes at a time where demand for workforce management solutions continues to increase at a rapid rate as organizations wrestle with navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape while also recognizing the need to empower employee work-life balance and transform managers into data analysts.

HRchitect will make its debut in the Kronos partner community as an exhibitor at the upcoming KronosWorks customer conference at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas in November.

About HRchitect

As the leader in HCM Systems strategic consulting, HRchitect offers end-to-end HR technology consulting services focused around strategic planning, evaluation and selection, change management, implementation, project management and ongoing support of HCM systems of all types including Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Learning Management, Workforce Management, Benefits, Core HR/Payroll, and more. Over the past two decades, working on thousands of successful engagements for clients of all sizes and industries across the globe, our experience is vast and unsurpassed. We have expertise around all major HCM systems including Benefitfocus, WorkForce Software, Ultimate Software, Oracle, Taleo, Saba, IBM Kenexa, Kronos, SAP SuccessFactors, and more. HRchitect is a name you can trust for all of your organization’s HCM technology-related consulting needs.

To learn more about HRchitect and how we can help your organization and your Human Capital Management (HCM) technology needs, please request a consultation .

Media Contact:

Samantha Colby

Marketing Director

469-430-3340



