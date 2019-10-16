London's Best Tech Teams Bid to Build Social Network Only Using 90s Tech

Teams from London's thriving tech scene will bid to build a social network fit for 2020 only using programming languages from 1999 in The Great 90s Hackoff.

We work with some of the best tech talent in Europe and building a fully functioning social network only using 90s tech will be a true test of their skills” — Nick Boulton

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can you imagine what December 31st 1999 would have looked like on Twitter?How many Facebook groups would have been dedicated to Y2K?And would your incredible Britney Spears cover have gone viral on 90’s YouTube?In celebration of its 20 year anniversary, Client Server Technology Recruitment is proud to announce The Great 90’s Hackoff on 16 November in London.Teams from some the biggest names in London’s tech scene will compete in a 12 hour hackathon to build a social network fit for 2020.The catch? They can only use programming languages available on December 31 1999.The social networks must be original, functional, and very, very 90s.Client Server Managing Director Nick Boulton says The Great 90’s Hackoff will offer developers a fun and unique challenge.He says: “For 20 years, Client Server has been driven by technology and powered by people. We have seen the rise and fall of many programming languages and technologies.“Social media has had such an indelible effect on how we interact with each other and it’s incredible to think Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube didn’t exist 20 years ago.“We work with some of the best tech talent in Europe and building a fully functioning social network only using 90s tech will be a true test of their skills.”Funds raised from The Great 90’s Hackoff will be donated to Hospital Rooms. Hospital Rooms is an arts and mental health charity that commissions extraordinary artworks for NHS mental health inpatient units across the UK. Hospital Rooms’ vision is for all people in mental health wards to have the freedom to experience extraordinary artworks. They believe in the power of art to provide joy and dignity and to stimulate and heal.The Great 90’s Hackoff takes place on Saturday 16 November from 9am atTrayport Ltd7th Floor9 Appold StreetLondon EC2A 2APUnited KingdomTeams can enter now at http://www.client-server.com/hackoff For editors:Websites produced during The Great 90s Hackoff will be made available for public viewing during the judging week (November 18-25).Client Server Technology Recruitment is the leading technology recruitment consultancy, with offices in London, Esher and Sydney. We are driven by technology but powered by people. Our role is to find exceptional candidates for exceptional organisations.ENDS



