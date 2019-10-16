Bathroom Vanities Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Global Bathroom Vanities report analyzes the growth of key drivers influencing the market. It also reviews the challenges and the risks faced by the key manufacturers of bathroom vanities. It includes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. The report was created after studying the historic data and broadly analyzing future prospects. It includes SWOT analysis and development plans of the next few years.

The objective of this report is to analyze the global bathroom vanities consumption by countries, product type, application, and historic data. It shares detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their growth strategies.

The global bathroom vanities market size was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise rapidly in the coming years. There has been a rising demand for multi-utility home decor units. With an enhanced lifestyle, rising salaries, and awareness of new trends, consumers are constantly looking to improve their bathrooms. The new trends and styles are likely to boost the market over the forecast period. Real estate industries and manufacturers are performing multiple promotional activities that are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

In-depth analysis of this report gives an overview of all key manufacturers, regions, types, and applications. The key manufacturers included in the report are Kohler, Cutler Group, American Woodmark Corporation, American Standard, FOREMOST GROUP, IKEA, CABICO, Virtu USA, Bertch, OVE DÉCOR, Euro-Rite Cabinets, Wyndham Collection, Duravit, Design Element, James Martin Vanities, Strasser Woodenworks, JWH Living, Porcelanosa, Legion Furniture, and Avanity Corporation.

This report considers the bathroom vanities value and volume generated from the sales of the type and application segments. By product, the market is segmented into single sink and double sink. Single Sink occupies the largest market share segment, accounting for 76.8%. By application, the market is segmented into non-residential and residential.

Regional Analysis

By region, the market is segmented into United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of bathroom vanities. It also projects the consumption of bathroom vanities sub-markets with respect to key regions.

Industry News

Kohler recently Introduced the veil-lighted bathroom collection that offers more voice control options. Kohler has expanded voice control, lighting, and music experiences in their products through KOHLER Konnect. Their products also has hands-free motion control and personalized presets. KOHLER Konnect is powered by the globally acknowledged Microsoft Azure cloud platform and Azure IoT services. It supports products such as Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

