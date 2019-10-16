Plant Phenotyping Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Plant Phenotyping Market

Plant Phenotyping is a system that provides a ground-based sensor for the implementation of efficient irrigation and other agricultural practices. Plant Phenotyping system includes equipment like sensors, cameras, and illumination to get the information about aspects like weather, soil moisture, water status, water uptake, plant architecture, carbon uptake, and tissue chemistry.

The increasing government fundings in developing countries such as China and India is boosting the market and promote the private-public partnership to enhance phenomic and genomic advancement, which will ultimately help to establish food security.

Companies are focusing on innovations to develop new and efficient tools to improve the efficiency of the market. It has seen that companies are adopting co-development and collaboration between them to improve their existing services and utilization.

Lack of conceptual & technical awareness among the public, reduced fundings, and minimum competition are some of the major factors that can potentially prevent the growth of the industry. The industry is expected to show a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation of Global Plant Phenotyping Industry

By Software, the global Plant Phenotyping market can be segmented into data acquisition, image analysis, and others. Among these, Image analysis has the largest market share due to the increasing adaptation of automated digital cameras.

There is around 92 image analysis software available in the market, which helps studies in plant phenotypes for parts like leaves, seeds, roots, stems, and flowers. Some of these software required manual inputs, where others work automated or semi-automated. Softwares are used for 2D and 3D based analysis, which is helping in the study for root and shoot growth of a plant. The imaging techniques include thermal infrared imaging, imaging spectroscopy, fluorescence imaging, visible imaging, and other techniques like CT, MRI, and PET.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Global Plant Phenotyping Industry

The geographical market segmentation of Plant Phenotyping includes different countries and regions. Some of the focused regions are Indo Pacific, Latin & Central America, Europe, the Middle East, and the African region and North America.

As a region, Europe is leading the market share due to the implementation of innovative technology and an efficient imaging tool and data management system. The Europian Union has spent a huge sum on the research and development of this advanced technology. According to a report, the region has invested close to 320 million USD in R&D during the last ten years. The Indo Pacific region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North American region is catching its speed, and the advanced technology will help it further to improve market share globally.

Current News from the Industry

In a recent report, it was revealed that the phenol-inspection is accelerating plant cultivation. The increasing use of drone technology is helping the industry to grow at a rapid pace. The integration of machine learning (ML) to various machines which enable the machine for the self-learning and automation. Various startup programs ensure better fundings, and as a result, the industry will boost further in the coming years. Increasing adaptation to technology and technological innovations will help the market to reach a new height.



