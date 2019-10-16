Lao Telecom Becomes First Operator to Introduce 5G Experience to Lao PDR

NONTHABURI, THAILAND, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lao Telecommunication Public Company (Lao Telecom), a jointly managed company with Thaicom PLC., became the first Lao telecoms operator to demonstrate the potential of 5G services in the Lao PDR in an event held at the Company’s headquarters in Vientiane.

The event showcased several solutions that rely on 5G technology, including IoT (Internet of Things) solutions such as smart homes, live broadcasting of 4K TV signals, robotics, Virtual Reality, and speed tests to promote the capacity and capabilities of 5G technology.

Lao Telecom, established in 1996, is a strategic investment by THAICOM through its subsidiary, Shenington Investments Pte. Effectively, THAICOM owns 25% of Lao Telecom, and has been supporting the Company by providing personnel and know-how in several areas of the Company, including finance, marketing, sales, training, technical and strategic planning.

Lao Telecom plans to expand 5G services over the next several years as the technology continues to develop and more solutions will require the high speed, extremely low latency and the capacity for millions of devices to be connected simultaneously within a small area, provided by 5G networks.

Commenting on the introduction of the 5G experience to the Lao PDR, Mr. Anant Kaewruamvongs, Thaicom CEO, noted: “Lao Telecom is a strategic investment by Thaicom, and we are very pleased that the Company continues to be a leader in introducing new technologies and solutions to Laos; technologies that will assist in the future development of the country. 5G technology can be used in many different areas, and Lao Telecom is working with partners across the region to introduce IoT solutions for smart farms, smart homes, smart cities and more, to the country.”

“The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications is very keen on future developments in 5G networks in the Lao PDR”, Souphon Chanthavixay, Deputy Director General (Technical) Lao Telecom noted. “Lao Telecom is very proud that we are able to work closely with the Ministry in developing these networks that will undoubtedly be an integral part of the country’s future growth.”

“As these new solutions arrive, there will be an increased demand for big data and interconnected networks and services”, Piyawat Jriyasethapong, Deputy Director General (Commercial), said. “Lao Telecom will work with local and regional partners to develop a network infrastructure that will serve the needs of these modern innovations.”





