Brain and Spinal Cord Cancer Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

Brain and spinal cord tumor are defined as the growth of abnormal cells in the spinal cord or brain. These cells often have out-of-control growth which can spread in the body. Due to an increase in brain and spinal cord cancer cases and high demand for minimally invasive therapeutics and surgeries, the market of the brain and spinal cord cancer is expected to experience an upsurge during the period 2018-2023.

From all the crucial central nervous system tumors, brain tumor alone causes 85%-90% of them. In 2011, the Epidemiology and End Results Database revealed that the occurrence of invasive central nervous system tumors is 6.4 for every 100,000 individuals every year, which has a mortality occurrence of 4.3 for every 100,000 individuals every year in the US. When globally assessed, there were nearly 260,000 fresh incidents of CNS, brain, and spinal cord tumors in 2015, which had an estimated mortality of 190,000.

The increasing incidents of the brain and spinal cord cancer attributes to the increase in demand for new therapeutics, drugs, and less invasive procedures. Many nations are conducting data-based research to achieve the same.

Segmentation

The in-depth report on the brain and spinal cord cancer offers a comprehensive understanding of aspects which will impact the market during 2018-2023. This also includes detailed analysis of micro and macro factors that influence the market. The report contains segments like the diagnostic test, type, and treatment.

By diagnostic test, the brain and spinal cord cancer market include imaging tests, computed tomography scan, magnetic resonance imaging scan, chest x-ray, and positron emission tomography scan.

By type, the market report includes Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It explores how fast tumor or cancer spreads and grows in the body, with Grade I and II being easy to manage and Grade III and IV being the most aggressive.

By treatment, the market report includes chemotherapy, surgery, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, alternating electric field therapy, and other such therapy treatments.

Industry News

The key players of the spinal cord and brain tumor market are Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co. Ltd., Genzyme Corporation, Eli Lilly And Co., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ge Healthcare, Merck & Cp., and Inc. These vendors analyze and evaluate major indirect and direct strategies, which lead towards the collaboration of niche market, vision, mission, strength, weaknesses, and core values to other significant market verticals.

Regional Analysis

The report analyses the brain and spinal cord cancer market based on the geographical regions which contribute to the growth and prominence of the market.

The North America region is expected to experience significant growth and progress throughout 2018-2023. The Europe region is predicted to follow the North American region during the prediction period.

The growth in North America and Europe is attributed to its rising spinal cord and brain tumor cases along with an increase in new therapeutics and drug development throughout the forecasted period. Additional support from the government initiatives and policies further support the brain and spinal cord cancer market in Europe and North America.

With increasing support from regions such as Japan, India, and China, the research in brain and spinal cord cancer is expected to surge in the Asia Pacific region as well.

