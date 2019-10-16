7Park Data Adds New Countries And Cross-Platform Viewership To Industry-Leading OTT Analytics Platform

Studios Can Analyze Title Performance and Viewer Behavior Across Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video; Growing Global Panel Analyzes More Than Six Million Unique Viewers In 54 Countries

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7Park Data, a provider of data transformation software and predictive insights, today announced that its flagship Media and Entertainment platform now features cross-platform viewership data across Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video as well as UK and Germany viewership data for Amazon Prime Video. Critical performance measures include share of audience streams by day and month, viewership activity during the first 90 days of launch, demographics, brand affinity, and more.



Cross-platform viewership enables media and entertainment organizations to track viewers as they consume content across Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video subscriptions, revealing the performance of original and licensed titles among a variety of cohorts. Critically, cross-platform viewership analysis provides insight into viewer churn among the services, which is an increasingly important performance indicator as more competitive services like Disney+ and Apple TV+ enter the market. Additionally, customers now have the ability to track Amazon Video performance in the United Kingdom and Germany — an industry first — and the company plans to add Amazon Prime Video data for Canada, Australia, Italy, Japan, and Brazil in the coming months. The platform currently provides on-demand access to licensed and original content streaming viewership data for thousands of titles in 54 countries.

“Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video do not share their viewership data, leaving studios, networks, talent agencies, and others wondering how well content performs — and unable to make informed business decisions related to content strategy. As competition between these platforms continues to heat up, business strategy will increasingly rely on viewership data across streaming services, among viewer cohorts, and across geographies,” said John Sollecito, head of media and entertainment at 7Park Data. “Our platform now arms media organizations with an unprecedented breadth and depth of near real-time viewership information for the leading streaming services.”

7Park Data Media and Entertainment — the leading streaming viewership and content performance platform for studios, agencies, and media organizations

Drive strategic decisions with trusted data: assess audience composition and behavior as well as title and genre performance over time — at a granular level — to inform longer-term strategic decisions.

assess audience composition and behavior as well as title and genre performance over time — at a granular level — to inform longer-term strategic decisions. Evaluate title performance across Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video : understand the economic value of streaming content and analyze where a title stands in the overall landscape.

: understand the economic value of streaming content and analyze where a title stands in the overall landscape. Negotiate stronger contracts with real viewer data: leverage insights to negotiate stronger, more informed, contracts for clients or content.

leverage insights to negotiate stronger, more informed, contracts for clients or content. Gain insight into industry trends with customizable analysis: analyze data to better understand viewing, binging, and subscription trends across the streaming industry

To learn more about 7Park Data Media and Entertainment or to schedule a demo, please visit www.7parkdata.com/products/media-entertainment.

About 7Park Data

7Park Data transforms data to revolutionize business decisions. Successful companies around the world depend on 7Park Data to realize data’s potential and guide strategy through data analytics software, insights, and leading performance indicators derived from a diverse data portfolio. Our platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to create decision-ready data from raw unstructured inputs, empowering businesses across sectors to inform internal decisions, deliver insight to customers, and generate high-margin revenue. 7Park Data was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York City. In December 2018, 7Park Data was acquired by Vista Equity Partners. For more information, visit www.7parkdata.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9934cf61-2f78-4ab4-8a50-f603b38d2893

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74c21cf9-36ca-4e0b-bae8-4309b5845828

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aea910e0-afc2-4232-9abe-1fb387f4277b

Press contact:

Aaron Endre

aaron@7parkdata.com

7Park Data Cross Platform Title Performance In this chart, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon original titles are ranked against each other based on % of viewers during August 2019. This means, of the viewers who subscribe to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, N percent viewed the selected title, i.e. 49.49% of viewers who subscribe to all three services streamed Stranger Things in August 2019. 7Park Data Amazon UK and US Title Performance Data in these charts visualize the top 25 titles streamed by Amazon Prime subscribers during August 2019. The titles are ranked based on % of viewers, meaning of all Amazon viewers during this month N percent viewed that particular title. Cross Platform Analysis Over Time In the chart on the left, clients can track subscriptions to all three platforms, ‘Amazon and Netflix’, ‘Amazon and Hulu’, and ‘Netflix and Hulu’ over time. Clients can compare the popularity of subscription combinations and analyze: of all individuals who subscribe to more than one streaming platform, the percent that falls into each of those categories and how that percentage shifts over time.In the chart on the right, clients can view the percent of individuals who subscribe to 1 platform vs 2 or more platforms and track it over time. This chart helps give context to the first one by providing additional insight into how many subscribers make up the universe of the first chart (i.e. subscribe to 2+ platforms)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.