Legislation for first municipal elections a priority - Parliament Speaker

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, this Tuesday advised the parliamentarians to engage in efforts to conclude the approval of the legislative package that will support the country’s first municipal elections, before yearend.,

The Parliament Speraker said so at the opening of the 2019/2020 parliamentary year, a solemn session of the National Assembly marked by the State of the Nation address of the Head of State, João Lourenço.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos announced that this will be one of the main materials to be addressed until August 2020, besides the review and approval of the State Budget (OGE) for 2020.

To this end, he said, he hoped for a spirit of agreement, inter-assistance and solidarity during the discussions on these diplomas, which he considers to be a priority.

As for parliamentary diplomacy, he said that, given the country's economic situation, the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) will only participate in Angola's regional and international commitments.

He promised to create conditions for MPs to be able to carry out their oversight of the actions of the Executive.

