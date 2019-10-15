When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 14, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 14, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared fish Company Name: Samurai, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Samurai, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii is conducting a voluntary recall on 16,660 packages of Furikake Popcorn, because it may contain undeclared Fish. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed in the state of Hawaii and can be purchased in all retail chains across the state. It comes in a 5oz package and is marked on the back panel with Best By date 103019, 111519, 113019 and 121519.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing fish was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a breakdown in the company's Food Safety Allergen Control Program.

Consumers who have purchased Samurai Brand Furikake Popcorn are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-808- 833-4779, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm Pacific Standard Time.