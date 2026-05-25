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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 25, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 26, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Mogo Moringa LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Mogo Moringa Oleifera Capsules

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Mogo Moringa LLC Announces Voluntary Recall of Select Lots of Moringa Capsules Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination.

Saint Louis, MO — May 25, 2026 — Mogo Moringa LLC, based in Saint Louis, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its Mogo Moringa Capsules after discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding a possible Salmonella contamination concern. This voluntary action reflects the company’s commitment to transparency, cooperation, and maintaining high product quality standards.

The product is packaged in a white plastic bottle and sold online through authorized channels. Mogo Moringa LLC does not authorize any third‑party sellers to distribute its products, and customers are encouraged to purchase only from official sources.

Independent third‑party laboratory testing was conducted on retained samples from the affected lots, and no Salmonella was detected. The company is proceeding with this voluntary recall as a precaution and in coordination with the FDA while the agency continues its evaluation.

The recall applies only to the specific lots listed below:

Affected Lots: • Lot 15525AA – Exp 06/2027 • Lot 00926AA – Exp 01/2028

No other lots or Mogo Moringa LLC products are included in this recall.

Consumers who have product from the affected lots are recommended not to use the product

For complete information, including guidance and support related to this recall, consumers are encouraged to visit the company’s official recall information page:

https://www.mogomoringa.com/pages/product-recall-submission-form

Customers may also contact Mogo Moringa LLC directly using the contact information provided on the recall page.

Mogo Moringa LLC remains committed to the quality, safety, and reliability of its products. The company is working closely with the FDA and has strengthened internal quality controls and testing procedures as part of its ongoing commitment to product excellence.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.