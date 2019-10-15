October 15, 2019 Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings on August 26 and September 18, 2019 For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes of its interest rate meetings on August 26 and September 18, 2019. The minutes are attached. For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.