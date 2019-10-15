C-Store Network Grows by 10% for 6L Global Corp.

This growth for 6L Global will offer tremendous distribution opportunity for their U.S. brand partners.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6L Global announced that their convenience store network has grown beyond 25,000 stores across the United States. This is a 10% growth for them compared to their network in 2018. The company has projections of an 18% growth in the U.S. alone by mid-year of 2020.

6L Global’s CEO says, “We’re proud of the rapport we’ve built with our enormous network of convenience store owners and managers, and we’re even prouder that they trust our recommendations and capabilities. This is a big stride for us in the United States and we’re excited to use this as fuel for our network growth in other regions such as Asia and Europe.”

The continued annual growth of convenience store partnerships for 6L Global exemplifies that their product offerings resonate with shop owners and their distribution services are successful for their brand partners. As they continue to expand their product reach across the U.S., 6L Global is actively looking to add new channels to reach the everyday consumer. The long-term plan is to enhance their convenience store reach globally, with a goal to pick up at least 4,000 of the 7,000 c-stores in Tokyo alone.

About 6L Global Corporation

6L Global helps build and launch brands, streamline manufacturing capabilities and distribute products globally by harnessing their extensive network of retailers around the world. They inspire brand owners to take the next step in strengthening their foundation, dominating their industry and skyrocketing their revenue.

To learn more about their services, visit www.6lglobal.com or email at info@6lglobal.com.

