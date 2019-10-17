Amazing Double Rebates at the Appliances Connection 2019 Fall into Savings Event

Appliances Connection 2019 Fall into Savings Event

Don't miss out on great deals at the Appliances Connection 2019 Fall into Savings Event. Get your home ready for the holidays with our generous double rebates.

“Once in a while i am struck all over again... by just how blue the sky appears .. on wind-played autumn mornings, blue enough to bruise a heart.”” — Sanober Khan

BROOKLYN, NY, 11214, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fall is here and that doesn’t just mean a drop in temperature. It also means it’s time to get ready for holiday entertaining. Is your home ready to host a throng of boisterous family and friends? Appliances Connection is here to help with our 2019 Fall into Savings event. We’ve got generous rebates on the best appliance brands. What’s more, during our sale from October 17 until October 31, we’re giving back even more by letting you stack rebates for extra savings. Build a new kitchen or laundry room or both at a fraction of what you’d normally expect to pay.

LG’s October Rebate is already quite substantial. There are several individual qualifying appliances that will earn $50.00 rebate each for up to $350.00 in savings. If you purchase a qualifying washer/dryer set with two pedestals, you’ll earn an additional $250.00. You can accumulate even more money back by bundling additional appliances. If you purchase six appliances total, you can get up to $400.00 in supplementary rebates. That means you can collect up to $1,000.00 in savings with LG’s October Rebate alone. This can be combined with their Buy More Save More Kitchen Bundle Offer*. If five of the appliances you bought through the October Rebate program (except for a countertop microwave without trim kit) are built-in models, you can save an additional $500.00 for a total rebate of $1,500.00.

Bosch has their own iteration of an October Rebate. You may purchase individual qualifying appliances and receive up to a $200.00 mail-in rebate. You can find extra savings by buying multiple appliances. If you buy four qualifying appliances, you’ll get an additional $200.00 off. If you buy five qualifying appliances, you’ll get an additional $300.00 off. If you buy six qualifying appliances, you’ll get an additional $400.00 off for a total savings of $600.00. Bosch is attempting to boost brand awareness of their upmarket Bosch Benchmark line. Thus, they are offering another savings scheme that can be combined with the Bosch October Rebate. If three or more of the appliances you purchase are eligible Bosch Benchmark models, Bosch will send you a Visa prepaid gift card in the amount of 15% of the full purchase price**.

As always, Appliances Connection can make your decision to purchase big ticket items easier with our credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you’ll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our 2019 Fall into Savings event, you’ll save even more. Any purchase made with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more, we’ll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase**.

Shopping with Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting access to the best home goods at the lowest prices, you’re also privy to service unparalleled in the industry. We employ over 200 people divided into teams dedicated to sales, shipping, and customer service. From helping you choose the right products, to dependably delivering your items, to providing ongoing technical support for the life of your purchase, we’ve got you covered.

*Please note that the LG Buy More Save More Kitchen Bundle Offer ends 10.26.2019.

**Less taxes, shipping, and other non-product fees.



