Third Annual Rally 2 Give Event Most Successful Yet

Benefiting Make-A-Wish-Vermont and a Host of Other Charities Serving Special Needs Families

This year’s rally has inspired us more than all others--all in support of Make-A-Wish VT and the many causes and organizations Rally 2 Give supports throughout the year.” — Rick St. Jean

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rally 2 Give ’s third Annual Fall Rally from Boston to Montreal was held last weekend, October 4-6. This year’s event supported Make-A-Wish Vermont along with numerous other causes. Past beneficiaries have included Dreamride, Special Olympics, The Hometown Foundation, the Gumball Foundation, Deerfield Valley Rescue and Triangle Inc.The event culminated with a celebratory dinner event Saturday night at restaurant Bar Loi in Montreal. The evening’s program included an award presentation to Make-A-Wish VT and moving speech by Maureen Eddy, a past wish recipient, who shared what having her wish granted meant to her. Jamie Hathaway, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, said, “When Rally 2 Give approached us, we knew this partnership would be a successful one because our organizations share the same values of communities helping families and the importance of fun and joy in all that we do. Because of the efforts of the Rally 2 Give community, we are better able to do what we do: make wishes come true for kids and families in need”.This year’s fall rally gathered 30 drivers who traveled from Boston, through the beautiful White Mountains of New Hampshire in peak foliage, to Montreal. While in Canada participants choose to personalize their stay: some taking a scenic drive through Quebec’s Laurentian Mountains and into Mont-Tremblant, a world-famous resort town; others touring the city of Montreal, and adventure-seekers enjoying go-karting.It was an unforgettable journey and, more importantly, the catalyst for significant fundraising for the many causes Rally 2 Give supports throughout the year. Rick St. Jean commented, “This year’s rally has inspired us more than all others. We’ve added new friends, spent memorable time together enjoying the road, the camaraderie, and the heart-touching stories, beautiful spaces and culinary wonders--all in support of Make a Wish VT and the many causes and organizations Rally 2 Give supports throughout the year. We’re already looking forward to Rally 2 Give’s 2020 events.”Rally 2 Give’s Fall Rally was graciously sponsored by StingHD, ACI Dynamix, Gumball 3000 Foundation, Commonwealth Financial Group, A&S Italian Fine Foods, Greenleaf Energy Solutions and Edward G. Sawyer Co., Inc.About Rally 2 Give: Rally 2 Give is a 501c3 foundation founded on the vision of “connecting great people for great things”. The proceeds from all Rally 2 Give events support local charities and organizations. Learn more at Rally2Give.org.About Make-A-Wish VT: Make-A-Wish Vermont grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Learn more at Vermont.wish.org.



