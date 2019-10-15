Milissa Blue Design Co. Proudly Presents the Autumn Viper Collection

Designer Handbags and Accessories Featuring Vegan Snakeskin Leather – Bold and Trendy Designs for Women Who Dare to Dazzle

RICHMOND , VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Carlette Scott from Milissa Blue Design Co. is pleased to announce the release of her new Autumn Viper Collection. This brand new collection features an exclusive selection of handbags made from vegan leather and embellished with gold metal accents, along with crystal-studded accessories to complete the collection.The stylish accessories in the Autumn Viper Collection are designed and handcrafted in the most popular Autumn colors and accented with high quality gold metal findings. Some items in the collection boast the hottest trends this season.Milissa Blue Design Co. is known for unique and fun accessories for women who dare to dazzle wherever they may go. Designer Carlette Scott’s detail oriented handbags and intricate crystallized accessory designs exude an unforgettable level of creativity. Each product in the Autumn Viper Collection is individually handmade by the designer herself.Tastefully combining the elements of vegan leather, snakeskin designs and classic fall colors, Carlette has created an entire product line of bold and trendy handbags and accessories. The items in the collection are designed to showcase their petite, functional and stylish frames in a spectrum of colors that make women feel fashionable, confident and empowered.The new Autumn Viper Collection went live on October 15, 2019. The collection will be exclusively sold on the website http://milissablue.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.Several pieces in the collection feature classic autumn colors to capitalize on today’s trends. The bold colors and high quality Swarovski crystals mesh seamlessly to create the perfect statement piece for the woman who loves to add color to her wardrobe.The Autumn Viper Collection ranges in price from $10.00 to $75.00, and each individual item in the collection has its own name. A few examples are:Micro Viper KeychainViper Envelope ClutchViper Day BagCrystal Ball KeyringThe collection also includes Crystal Viper Purse Hangers, the perfect solution to keep a Milissa Blue designer handbag from ever having to rest on the floor. Carlette is excited to reveal to her raving fans the new handmade product line collection they have been requesting. The Autumn Viper Collection will be available online for the next twelve weeks, after launching on October 15, 2019 exclusively at http://millissablue.com ABOUT THE COMPANY:Milissa Blue Design Co. creates unique handbags and accessories for women who dare to dazzle. The online business was formed in 2011. Our focus has been providing high quality products and upscale experiences for our clients. Our unique designs aim to make our clients feel special. All products are designed and handmade by Carlette Scott in Richmond, Virginia.SHOP:CONTACT INFO:For more information about The Autumn Viper Collection, or for an interview with Carlette Scott of Milissa Blue Design Co. please email mblue@milissablue.com.CONNECT WITH US:Facebook:Instagram:Join the Bluebelle Lounge to Save 20% on your first order and be the first to learn about new products, specials, and more. http://eepurl.com/dBp4sP Media high-resolution photos are available upon request.



