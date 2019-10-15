Additive Electronics Conference Attracts Participation from Major Manufacturing Companies

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SMTA is pleased to announce the “Additive Electronics Conference: PCB Scale to IC Scale” on October 24, 2019 at the DoubleTree by Hilton San Jose in San Jose, California. Speakers in the technical program will address the need for additive processes in manufacturing, materials and technology available today, practical applications, and the financial impact.The Additive Electronics Conference draws attendees, speakers and exhibitors from around the world. Attendee demographics range across Asia, Europe and North America. The technical conference will draw attendees from companies such as BAE Systems, Intel Corporation, Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Center, Microsoft Corporation, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Naval Surface Warfare Center, NexFlex, Optomec, among other companies.Rich Brooks, Senior Engineering Manager at Jabil Circuit, Inc., will keynote the conference with his presentation, “Miniaturization – Driving the Advances in PCB Technology and Assembly.” He will discuss one of the main trends in the electronics industry to push the limits of capabilities and driving the implementation of new technologies.This four-session conference is designed to not only showcase options and processes intended to enable line width and space from .003" to 5 microns, but also to provide information on supporting materials and processes that are being developed to serve all market segments and expose attendees to other new advanced technologies intended to meet the ever-increasing challenges of smaller, lighter and more powerful electronic devices.Registration is open and sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. For full details and to register, visit www.smta.org/additive/ or contact Jaclyn Sarandrea: +1-952-920-7682 or jaclyn@smta.org.SMTA - A Global Association Working at a Local LevelThe SMTA membership is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in electronic assembly technologies, including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.



