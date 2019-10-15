Relocation & expansion of Advanced Circuits Arizona facility positions the PCB manufacturing and assembly firm to meet customers’ present & future requirements

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Circuits Relocates and Expands Its Tempe PCB Manufacturing Facility to Chandler Arizona.Relocation and expansion of Advanced Circuits Arizona facility positions the PCB manufacturing and assembly firm to meet customers’ present and future requirements.Advanced Circuits announces its move in September 2019 to its new Chandler, AZ, location. The expanded 50,000 SF Operation will allow the printed circuit board manufacturing and PCB assembly firm to support its customers’ evolving technology requirements. With the increased demand for printed circuit boards, Advanced Circuits sees this relocation and expansion as an exciting step forward.Relocation, Plus Investment of $4 Million in New Chandler Facility“This has been a very exciting period for Advanced Circuits as we continue to realize business growth with the support of our loyal customers. We thank you for your business and look forward to continuing to serve all your PCB needs in not only our Arizona facility, but also in our Colorado and Minnesota locations,” said John Yacoub, President and CEO of Advanced Circuits.In addition to the relocation, Advanced Circuits is also investing $4M in new equipment in the Chandler, Arizona location to streamline the move and improve performance, and also invested $2M in the Colorado and Minnesota facilities which makes a total of $6M of new equipment company wide.The address of the new Advanced Circuits facility is 6615 W. Boston St., Chandler, AZ, 85226 and will be located in a HUBZone.For more information on Advanced Circuits move to its Chandler, AZ, location and its PCB services and capabilities, please contact the Chandler location at 1-800-678-0233, or our Aurora, CO corporate office at 1-800-979-4722.About Advanced CircuitsSince 1989, Advanced Circuits has been the leading PCB manufacturer specializing in both prototype and production quantities with in-house prototype assembly capabilities. The company provides powerful PCB solutions that range from the simplest designs to the most rigorous requirements for the medical, commercial, defense, and aerospace marketplace. Advanced Circuits is MIL-PRF-31032, MIL-PRF-55110, AS9100D, ISO 9001 Certified, IPC 6012 3/3A, IPC 6018 Class 3 Qualified, and ITAR Registered as well as being DOD contracts ready. The company is well known for its expedited turn-time capabilities , including Same Day and Weekend Turns and the industry’s best on-time shipping record. For more information, visit www.4pcb.com or call 800-979-4PCB (4722)



