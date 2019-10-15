Working together to deliver a good food nation

15 October 2019

The National Farmers Union of Scotland (NFU Scotland) and Food and Drink Federation Scotland (FDF Scotland) have today highlighted their joint vision for a Good Food Nation in Scotland at a fringe event at the SNP Autumn Conference in Aberdeen.

The fringe was addressed by SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon who is the Scottish Government's Minister for Rural Affairs and Natural Environment, as well as President of NFU Scotland Andrew McCornick and Chief Executive Officer of FDF Scotland David Thomson. The event was chaired by food writer Cate Devine.

The Scottish Government has committed to legislate on a Good Food Nation in this parliamentary term – committing the government for the first time in its history to create a food policy, and giving the agri-food sector a key opportunity to influence longer-term change.

Andrew McCornick, President, NFU Scotland, said:

“Scottish farmers and crofters work hard to produce sustainable, healthy and nutritious produce to feed our nation. The social benefit of a healthy, well-fed nation with a thriving agricultural industry at its heart cannot be understated.

“Scotland's farmers and crofters are at the very start of the food and drink journey – a nation which values good food and drink should also be one which values the production of that food as a basic principle.

“NFU Scotland sees a wealth of opportunities to put food producers on a better footing to deliver a Good Food Nation through this legislation. I was delighted to share a panel with the Minister and FDF Scotland today in order to highlight our priorities for legislation to deliver progressive policies that value local, fresh produce through public procurement; better food and drink education in schools and wider society; and providing more support for agricultural and food and drink businesses to grow their output in a sustainable way.”

David Thomson, CEO, FDF Scotland, said:

“We are supportive of the Scottish Government's aim to ensure the Scottish food and drink industry continues to be a world leader in providing high quality, sustainable food. I was delighted to speak on the panel today with Mairi Gougeon and Andrew McCornick to discuss how we can work together to deliver this.

“It is important that the whole supply chain, Scottish Government, and consumers see the true value of our food – ensuring everyone has a nutritious diet and that food is not wasted. Investing in innovation and science will help Scotland's food businesses become more productive and minimise their impact on our cherished environment.

“To become a Good Food Nation, partnership working is vital. We are proud to be part of the Scotland Food & Drink partnership – which is unique to Scotland and vital to the success of our food and drink industry. We urge the Scottish Government to continue to fund this partnership to ensure food and drink businesses are supported to continue to grow sustainably."

Contact Kirsty Ritchie, Food and Drink Federation Scotland, at: kirsty.ritchie@fdfscotland.org.uk, or 0131 222 8040.

