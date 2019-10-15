Dentist Dishes Details on Dental Implants: What You Need to Know

Coulter Family Dentistry website gives unbiased info to explain the pros and cons of dental implants vs. bridges including cost, timeline

MISHAWAKA, IN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coulter Family Dentistry of Mishawaka is well-known as one of the area’s leading dental practices featuring a pain-free, IV Dental Sedation option for virtually any dental procedure. Now, the practice is helping to alleviate the pain of deciding what procedures are best by expanding the scope of its online information resources, starting with Dental Implants Dr. Brian Coulter, DDS said, “Our expanded web page explains the benefits of dental implants and helps to answer the question of whether a dental implant or a dental bridge is best, based on the overall condition of each patient.”The website developers at Precept Partners note that the Coulter Family Dentistry Dental Implants page includes information on facial bone loss, and how a dental implant can help a person avoid looking prematurely aged. The page also includes multiple “pre-op” and “post-op” photos of Dr. Coulter’s patients who have had the procedure that show the dramatic difference dental implants can make.The Coulter Family Dentistry website also provides helpful textual information, photographs and videos designed to inform and educate patients about procedures performed by Dr. Coulter:About Coulter Family DentistryDr. Coulter has been in private practice since he graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry in May 1993. He received Fellowship awards from the Academy of General Dentistry and the International College of Oral Implantology. Dr. Coulter is also a graduate of the Misch Dental Implant Institute, the Dawson Institute, and the Kois Center. He is certified in IV sedation. From cosmetic dentistry to implants and (truly painless) root canals, Coulter Family Dentistry is uniquely qualified to improve your smile in a comfortable, professional, relaxed setting. For additional details visit www.CoulterFamilyDentistry.com About Precept PartnersEstablished in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, a Webby Award and many others. More at www.PreceptPartners.com



