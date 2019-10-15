Fleet Management Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

New Market Study Report “Fleet Management Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025”.

Introduction / Market Overview:

Organizations that depend on transportation employ fleet management tools and procedures to control operational costs, increase business productivity, and enable fuel management. Fleet management involves several different procedures to keep vehicles and operations running efficiently and smoothly. Fleet management involves advanced technology and software solutions to help organizations reduce operational costs, enforce driver safety, minimize the possibility of risks, increase business productivity, and schedule preventive vehicle maintenance to prevent/reduce downtime. Here, a specific set of procedures are performed for the optimization of cost, risk, and efficiency in the fleet-related operations. With the help of advanced fleet management procedures and tools, organizations can retain the reliability of their vehicles.

The best advantage of fleet management is that it helps in reducing the fuel cost. GPS solutions, that are the fundamental part of any fleet management strategy, helps in reducing the fuel costs. Fleet management can offer real-time visibility to improve vehicle performance. Comprehending the status of fleet empower organizations to make real-time modifications in the vehicles/operations, in order to hit target metrics. Fleet management is not just about maintaining vehicle performance, but it also ensures the driver's safety and well being. Even with adequate maintenance, the organizations still require visibility into over-time metrics, which further helps to determine if the fleet vehicles are actually providing desired performance.

The conventional in-house reporting procedures may not be competent enough to capture this information. Therefore, it is critical to adopt fleet management, which is an important tool for vehicle tracking. The fleet management systems are designed with high proficiency and can notify drivers of performance indicators, as well as other mileage indicators. This ensures consistent performance and long life of vehicles. Nowadays, most of the organisations are aiming at reducing the manual labour of drivers. Fleet management systems offer enhanced experience to the drivers, thereby increasing driver efficiency. Some modern fleet management software solutions can automatically verify driver accountability.

Important Key Players Analysis: Uber Technologies, Inc., Ola Cabs (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), U.S. General Services Administration, Lyft, Didi Chuxing, Grab, European GNSS Agency (GSA), Spireon, Inc., Trimble Transportation & Logistics, Fleet Robo Fleet Management Solutions, DC Velocity, Scope Technologies, Troncalnet, FAMSA, CARSSA Courier Company, Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), Grupo Autofin de Monterrey, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Mercedes-Benz and Renault and more.

Market Segmentation

The global fleet management market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Based on the types of vehicles, the fleet management market can be segmented into-

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Aircraft

Railways

Watercraft

Based on the type of components, fleet management can be classified into-

Solutions

Services

The solution segment can further be classified into-

Operation management

Vehicle maintenance and diagnostic

Vehicle performance management

Fleet analytics

Reporting



Based on the communication technology, fleet management systems can be classified into-

GNSS

Cellular systems

Based on the end-users, the global fleet management market can be segmented into-

Retail & manufacturing

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Construction

Energy

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions driving the growth of the fleet management market. The North American fleet management market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. The government of the United States is currently examining the potential of telematics to decrease the cost of accidents, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for fleet management devices. Increasing awareness regarding the potential benefits of fleet management is expected to attract a large number of industries to adopt these advanced solutions and increase their business productivity. Industries across the North American region are more concerned regarding driver safety and vehicle performance, which in turn, will drive the demand for advanced fleet management solutions and devices.

Important Facts

Fleetonomy has recently developed and released advanced cloud-based fleet management services for automobile manufacturers, car rental organizations, and ride-sharing services. Similarly, Chevin, a leading fleet management software provider, launched a cloud-based software-as-a-service package, designed and implemented to support critical fleet maintenance and compliance management procedures. Cisco Jasper, an organization headquartered in Santa Clara, launched an automated mobility management platform, known as Control Center. This platform is primarily developed to support Mobile Enterprise, by automating the management of mobile devices and services.

