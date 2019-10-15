PSAV Completes its Acquisition of Encore Event Technologies

Two companies unite to jointly serve a global customer base

/EIN News/ -- Schiller Park, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSAV announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Encore Event Technologies. PSAV and Encore, both global leaders in event experiences and production services, combine their deep expertise and shared commitment to be an invaluable global partner for the meeting industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The combination of Encore and PSAV is monumental for the industry and all who rely on us for their event experience needs. It provides us with the ability to expand our capabilities and footprint in order to better serve our collective meeting planner customers and valued venue partners,” said Mike McIlwain, CEO of PSAV. “The Encore team is very much aligned to our purpose, mission and values, and I am confident our expanded team will exceed our own expectations when it comes to helping our customers achieve their meeting and event goals.”

Bob Priest-Heck, Chief Executive Officer of The Freeman Company, said, “This divestiture is an important milestone and will allow Freeman to invest deeper in our broad competencies in brand and event strategy, world-class creative, event technology, digital and logistics. The combination of Encore and PSAV creates tremendous opportunities for Encore to accelerate its growth and provide enhanced value to its clients, partners and world-class team. We wish our Encore colleagues continued success as part of PSAV moving forward.”

Encore has a long and distinguished history dedicated to helping create high-impact meetings and live events for the hospitality industry. Encore operates as an in-house partner to some of the world’s leading resorts, hotels and casinos, as well as a creative production company for clients around the world.

PSAV has an equally impressive history that includes more than 80 years as a global leader in event experiences. Its extensive footprint and menu of capabilities have effectively served its customers across the globe.





About PSAV ®

PSAV is a global leader in event experiences, providing creative, production, advanced technology and staging services to help meeting professionals deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and events. The team consists of more than 10,000 professionals across 1,600 on-site venue locations and 49 branch offices within the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. It is the trusted partner and on-site provider of choice at leading venues worldwide. PSAV was recently named to the Forbes 2019 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Ill. www.psav.com.

About Encore Event Technologies

Encore is a leading global provider of audiovisual, event technology, staging and production services. Encore serves as the in-house provider at more than 500 hotels, casinos, conference centers and resorts in North America and Asia Pacific. Encore Productions, the production division of Encore Event Technologies, is a full-service creative production company helping clients tell their stories around the world. For more information, visit www.encore-us.com, www.encore-anzpac.com and www.freemanav-ca.com.

Bob Niersbach PSAV 847.385.3619 rniersbach@psav.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.