CDPHP Medicare Plans Receive High Star Ratings, Exclusive New Benefits

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have yet again ranked its Medicare HMO plan and Medicare PPO plan* with overall Star Ratings of 4.5 out of 5 stars, among the highest in New York state and the nation.

Medicare Star Ratings provide consumers with valuable information needed to compare health plans. Each year, CMS rates Medicare plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest quality. The Star Rating System is an important feature of the Medicare Advantage program, as it encourages health insurers to strive for higher quality, which results in members receiving better care.

“Local seniors continue to choose our Medicare Advantage plans to enhance their coverage, because CDPHP is able to offer high-quality products at prices that fit any budget,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “I am thrilled that our plans are once again top-rated in New York state and the nation, and that we’ve added even more extras to keep our members healthy and happy,” he added.

The overall scores are based on several key categories, including:

Staying healthy: screening tests and vaccines

Managing chronic (long-term) conditions

Member experience with the drug and health plan

Member complaints, problems getting services, and improvement in the drug and health plan’s performance

Health plan customer service

New for 2020

Effective January 1, CDPHP Medicare members will have access to the following:

Three new individual PPO plan options along with our current individual HMO plans.

A new hearing aid benefit with copays starting as low as $199.

Expanded preventive plus dental coverage, which provides additional coverage for crowns and fillings.

A newly-redesigned My CDPHP app, giving members easy access to benefit details, claims status, financial information, and more.

CaféWell personalized wellness programming, where Medicare members can earn between $125 and $175 in Life Points ® rewards that can be redeemed for gift cards from a variety of popular retailers for completing personalized, healthy activities.

rewards that can be redeemed for gift cards from a variety of popular retailers for completing personalized, healthy activities. Zipongo, a free nutrition app for free to help Medicare members with grocery shopping, meal planning, and more.

The annual election period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2019.

Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

*As of January 1, 2020, CDPHP will offer individual and group Medicare HMO and PPO plans.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Natalia Burkart CDPHP 518-542-8524 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.