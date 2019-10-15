15 October 2019

Response to Queen's Speech

On the Environment Bill:

“We look forward to studying the details of the Environmental Bill when it is published and hope it will build on existing and proposed pieces of legislation in the creation of a consistent, evidence-based approach to environmental policy. We have been working closely with Government, including responding to the packaging consultations proposed earlier this year, and will continue to do so.

On the Immigration Bill:

“In the event of a no-deal Brexit, it is essential that the Government's immediate post-Brexit EU immigration plans are not changed again as they are important transitionary measures, and businesses and EU citizens have been planning on this basis. We welcome the strengthened commitment to EU citizens resident pre-Brexit, having the right to remain in the UK.”

“Any new global immigration system must enable employers to access the talent they need at all skill levels and be workable for all business, including SMEs and the many food and drink manufacturers who did not have to engage with the immigration system during freedom of movement.”

