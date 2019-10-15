Chromium Oxide Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2030

PUNE, INDIA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The paints & coatings manufacturing is one of the largest purchasers of chromium oxide, in which the chromium oxide pigments are used in a comprehensive range of applications involving manufacturing coatings, automotive coatings, exterior coatings, and merchandise finishes. Additionally, orthopedic implant is the other application where the demand for chromium oxide as a defensive coating is expanding meaningfully due to the anti-reflectivity, high chemical endurance, superb abrasion fighting, and enhanced wear resistance offered by the chromium oxide coatings. The Global Chromium Oxide Market is projected to record around a CAGR of 5.13% to reach around USD 353,564.5 Thousand by the end of year2030. Chromium oxide (Cr2O3) is an inert compound and one of the key oxides of chromium. It arises spontaneously as a unique mineral, eskolaite. It uncovers product in varnishes owed to its exceptional opposition to wear, scrape, rust, and chemicals. In supplement, the chromium oxide colorants find a wide-ranging application on account of exceptional dispersibility and heat solidity, weather fastness, disappearing power, and batch-to-batch consistency offered by the colors.

Key Players Analysis

The projected onlookers in the Global Chromium Oxide Market are companies like American Elements (US), Reade International Corp (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Elementis plc (UK), LANXESS (Germany), Venator Materials PLC (UK), Vishnu Chemicals (India), Hubei Zhenhua Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Chrome Star Chemical Works (India), and Hunter Chemical LLC (US), among others.

Several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the trigger points that could make or break the Chromium Oxide market. These pointers have been studied well against their demographic background to gauge the real scenario. Such an extensive study is needed to get a good grasp over regional markets and understand the growth pockets that can help in maximize the potential and allow the market in garnering prospects from different quarters.

The Chromium Oxide market is a fragmented one. The presence of the existing market titans and the constant influx of the new entrants are expected to make the market a highly competitive one. These companies are expected to launch their own tactical moves to get the maximum privilege. In the process, they would also assist the global market in its expansion. These strategies often include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, and other methods. The report has charted the current market trends as well to make a better predictive analysis. Along with these, geographic analysis of the market, to understand the socio-economic factors at play, is playing a pivotal role.

Market segmentation

The Global Chromium Oxide Market has been segmented and split up by application and grade. By application, the global chromium oxide market has been segmented into paints & coatings, glasses, ceramics, inks & dyes, bricks & concrete, metallurgy, etc. The metallurgy sector recorded for the leading market segment in 2017 and is forecast to be estimated at over USD 104 million by the end of 2030. Based on grade, the global chromium oxide market has been classified into three divisions: pigment grade, metallurgical grade and refractory grade. Among these, the pigment grade chromium oxide was the leading grade segment, with most of the demand in the paints & coating industry. The division was rated at around USD 185 million in 2017 and is forecast to list a CAGR of around 5% throughout the review period.

