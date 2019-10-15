Media Advisory - Indico Sponsors UiPath Forward III

Intelligent process automation solutions bring cognitive abilities to document-based workflows for UiPath users

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , a provider of enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation, will be a sponsor at UiPath Forward III , the industry’s largest global gathering of RPA practitioners. This year’s event opens today in Las Vegas and is expected to attract more than 3,000 RPA experts, customers, partners and influencers.



Indico and UiPath recently announced a new strategic partnership which targets the challenges of automating workflows that involve large amounts of unstructured content; e.g., the documents, emails, text, and images that make up over 80% of the data in most enterprises. The combined capabilities enable businesses to automate critical business functions which depend on this type of information. Sample use cases include contract analytics, audit planning and reporting, RFP analysis and composition, sales opportunity workflow automation, customer support analysis and automation, appraisal and claims analysis.

As a certified UiPath partner, Indico is now available to users on UiPath Go . Documents and other unstructured content can be automatically routed to Indico where it is translated into structured content and returned to UiPath for execution of business rules downstream. The integration is accessed through a REST API and deployed within customers’ existing infrastructure.

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .





