Acronis Selects DrChrono as its First Electronic Health Record Partner

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, announced today a partnership with Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection. Integration with Acronis Files Cloud will enable DrChrono users to securely store, present, manage and share data with patients and third parties – all while storing files in a HIPAA-compliant data center.

Acronis Cyber Files provides DrChrono’s users with enterprise-grade file sync and share in an easy-to-use, efficient, and secure hosted cloud solution. Easy to implement, the Acronis Cyber Files integration with DrChrono will give its practices more privacy and security for sensitive patient data and allow them to share information securely with third parties, such as specialists and other providers, while storing it in a HIPAA-compliant data center. The new integration will offer an enterprise-class audit trail to manage users, applications, and data as well as a rich mobile client experience, including bookmarks and one-and two-way sync.

“Storing, managing and securing patient data is a priority for today’s healthcare practices, and we are excited to build our first EHR partnership with DrChrono, a leader in practice management solutions,” said Patrick Hurley, Vice President and General Manager Americas Acronis. “Acronis Cyber Files will give DrChrono customers greater accessibility, privacy and security for their patient data, while providing a simple way to share information securely for better treatment of patients and more efficient operations.”

“Through this integration with Acronis, DrChrono users can securely back their patient data to the cloud and have an easy way to share this data with their patients and other providers. Protecting patient data is of the utmost importance at DrChrono and we are thrilled to see Acronis offer a solution that our customers can benefit from for their file and data sharing needs,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono.

