Validity Introduces New Advancements in Email Deliverability

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validity , the most trusted name in customer data quality, today introduced several new innovations to the Return Path Platform. Available within the Validity for Email solution, the new Return Path capabilities improve the email marketer’s ability to optimize for Gmail and G-Suite inboxes, receive automated deliverability reporting, and further extend Return Path’s capabilities for B2B email campaigns. The combined set of new features will make it easier for email marketers to track the effectiveness of overall email campaigns that drive revenue, engage users, and support overall growth.



Email remains a top vehicle to engage buyers, which is why inbox deliverability is still top of mind for digital marketers. Naturally, as the top webmail provider with over 1.5 billion active users worldwide , Gmail addresses are a critical audience for marketers. But in recent years, Gmail has started moving towards engagement-based filtering, resulting in an industry-wide change that has impacted the effectiveness of traditional methods of deliverability tracking worldwide. This latest release of SmartSeeds from Return Path is designed to solve these challenges by providing AI-driven, engagement-based inbox placement insights with deliverability data beyond first-level mailbox provider filtering. With over 20 years of unmatched technical innovation, these new capabilities are the direct result of Return Path’s ongoing leadership position in market.

“With new data sources, products, and solutions, Return Path remains the trusted source for all of our email deliverability and optimization needs,” said Matthew Hill, senior postmaster Canada, OpenText. “We’ve always relied on Return Path’s CoreSeeds to provide critical performance indicators—like blocking and filtering—but with SmartSeeds, Return Path is taking program performance visibility to new heights. Knowing that I have accurate visibility into the deliverability landscape, while being able to view performance from multiple angles, makes our email program easier to manage, giving me back time to focus on other important tasks.”

B2B marketers also face the ongoing challenge presented by third-party filtering applications, which are installed alongside the filtering already included by hosted mailbox providers. Insight into placement at common B2B mailboxes – like Google, Office 365, and Go Daddy – is not enough. Visibility into additional third party filtering is a critical part of understanding inbox placement challenges at B2B providers. This release extends Return Path’s B2B CoreSeed offering to provide more comprehensive visibility into all levels of B2B filtering, giving marketers the data needed to understand their placement at filtering companies such as Barracuda, Proofpoint, and Mimecast.

New Enhancements

As part of the new Return Path Platform, customers will gain the following capabilities:

SmartSeeds – As a follow up to our AI-powered SmartSeeds for Gmail launched earlier this year , access to engagement-based placement data has now been extended in a new, easier implementation of SmartSeeds. SmartSeeds is designed to mimic the real behavior of subscribers on a marketer’s list, providing insights that traditional seed lists simply cannot supply. This exclusive engagement-based inbox placement data is available only from Return Path.



Mailbox providers place email differently, whether in the inbox or the spam folder, based on engagement behaviors. Return Path has spent a countless amount of time analyzing and understanding email recipients and how they interact with email. As a result, we’ve developed personas based on the four ways people engage with email:

° Engaged – highly engaged with your brand as well as others in their inbox

° Loyal – engaged with you but not others

° Potential – engaged with others but not you

° Disinterested – not engaged with you or others

Additional insights for B2B senders – Validity has also added enhanced business address filtering to its growing CoreSeed list offering from Return Path. This provides more depth to B2B marketers, giving them insight into third party filtering companies that are used as an add on to the native hosted mailbox filtering. With this feature, customers can look forward to gaining more insight into placement at companies such as Barracuda, Proofpoint, and Mimecast.



– Validity has also added enhanced business address filtering to its growing CoreSeed list offering from Return Path. This provides more depth to B2B marketers, giving them insight into third party filtering companies that are used as an add on to the native hosted mailbox filtering. With this feature, customers can look forward to gaining more insight into placement at companies such as Barracuda, Proofpoint, and Mimecast. Automated reporting – In addition to the seed updates, the Return Path Platform introduces an all-new automated deliverability report. These new reports, available for download on the first of each month, include both CSV and PDF formats with clients’ previous month’s data. Reports for up to 18 months of historical data are also available. Being able to automate reporting and document email placement progress from month-to-month makes reporting a much easier and smoother process.

“With the combination of CoreSeed and SmartSeed coverage, our customers are getting the best and most advanced deliverability data available,” said Scott Ziegler, Senior Vice President, product management, Validity. “Thousands of brands trust us to provide insights into their marketing campaigns, which is why we’re constantly monitoring the email landscape and developing, testing, and building solutions to further the deliverability space. As part of the Validity for Email solution, Return Path and BriteVerify will keep growing and innovating, just as customers have come to expect from these trailblazing products, maintaining their long-standing positions as market leaders.”

