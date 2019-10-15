InfinityQS Opens New Subsidiary in India to Support Global Expansion

New subsidiary will provide greater local support for customers and partners as the company experiences continued growth across the region

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinityQS® International, Inc. ( InfinityQS ), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality solutions, is building on the success of its global growth strategy and international customer base by opening a new subsidiary office in India, one of the fastest-growing manufacturing economies in the world today. The move capitalizes on the company’s continued success in the region and emphasizes a steadfast commitment to support its fast-growing network of international clients and partners.



Michael Lyle, President and CEO, InfinityQS, said, “Manufacturing businesses across India, as well as many of our international clients with manufacturing operations within India, are turning to InfinityQS solutions in ever-increasing numbers, to help them transform their manufacturing and quality operations. Our new Indian subsidiary will not only strengthen our relationships with those enterprises, but also enable us to put in place the foundations to support our aggressive and continued growth across the region.”

He added, “India is ranked sixth in the world for manufacturing output, and this supports India’s ‘ Make in India ’ initiative, which focuses on transforming the country’s design and manufacturing sector. Technology adoption trends are also evolving, with many businesses moving towards cost-effective, cloud-based solutions that can support the rapid transformation of the efficacy of their operations. This announcement forms part of our strategy to capitalize on these trends and to leverage our success by providing quicker and easier access to our latest innovations, including our leading Statistical Process Control (SPC) and Quality Intelligence solutions: Enact ® and ProFicient ™ .”

InfinityQS has strategic partnerships with a number of highly successful Indian technology and industrial service providers, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Qsutra® , and Q Ultima . InfinityQS also has a longstanding strategic partnership with Nagarro , which has a strong presence in India. This move will further support the growth of the firm’s sales and service partner ecosystem across India.

Jason Chester, Director of Global Channel Programs, InfinityQS, added, “We believe that the best way to engage with our prospects, customers, and partners across India, is through a trusted network of highly skilled and focused partners who already provide vital services to the Indian manufacturing sector.”

He added, “We are continuing to recruit new sales and service partners to join our highly successful Global Partner Program. By opening an office in the commercial heart of the country, we will be able to serve the industry better and streamline our operational processes to improve business development and make communications more efficient for everyone.”

Sandeep Anand, Vice President and Head of Business Unit, Nagarro, commented, “Quality 4.0 is one of the enablers for a smart factory and a connected enterprise. We have been working with InfinityQS for many years and the industry-leading platform from InfinityQS can help manufacturers improve their quality management, data visualization, and data intelligence capabilities in a cost-effective way. This move will definitely help manufacturers in India to achieve their Industry 4.0 goals.”

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

Celebrating its 30th year, InfinityQS is the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com .

