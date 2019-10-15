Armed Forces Entertainment to Showcase American DJ, Diplo

Acclaimed musician and producer to entertain troops in Greenland this October

/EIN News/ -- Joint Base Andrews, Md, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is proud announce that Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo, will be bringing the beats to troops stationed at Thule Air Base, Greenland Oct. 31, 2019.

"It’s an honor to be able to play for the troops stationed in Greenland. I hope I’m able to get them dancing on Halloween,” said Diplo.

The global superstar has pushed dance and pop music boundaries throughout his career. Besides being the co-creator of one of America's most influential dance music groups, Major Lazer, Diplo has collaborated with high-profile artists such as Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Sia, Snoop Dogg, Madonna and many more. The three-time Grammy-winning artist continues to create excitement within the music industry by collaborating with the most ambitious new voices across every genre of music.

The multiplatinum artist and record producer is currently topping charts worldwide with Major Lazer’s “Que Calor” featuring J Balvin and El Alfa. Furthermore, his country-indebted project Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley just saw the release of “Lonely,” a collaboration with the Jonas Brothers, and “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen is blazing up country radio.

Diplo’s upcoming AFE show is FREE to all service members, as well as their families and guests who have appropriate access to the military base. For more information on Diplo’s upcoming AFE tour visit www.armedforcesentertainment.com/upcoming-events/diplo.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to more than 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military much- needed downtime. All while creating experiences as rewarding for the entertainers as it is for the troops. For more information, visit www.armedforcesentertainment.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

About Diplo: Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is a member of the now legendary Major Lazer, who just released “Que Calor” featuring J Balvin and El Alfa to critical acclaim and LSD with Sia and Labrinth—which has tallied more than a billion streams and recently released its debut album. Diplo is also a member of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. His current country-influence project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, has released singles featuring the Jonas Brothers, Morgan Wallen and Cam currently topping charts worldwide. As the world’s most in-demand producer, Diplo has worked with artists as disparate as Beyoncé, Madonna, Robyn, M.I.A., Bad Bunny and Turnstile. The past year has seen the release of three EPs, the continent-inspired EP Europa and California, inspired by his sometimes-home base of Los Angeles, and the deep house-inspired Higher Ground that was followed by a brand-new show production at Diplo’s Coachella headline set. He continues to tour the world over.

###

Attachment

Maren Minchew Armed Forces Entertainment 2102515199 Maren@rc-co.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.