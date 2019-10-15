B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) Files Form 8-A Registration Statement and Becomes Fully Reporting SEC Issuer

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital Inc., a Delaware corporation (OTC:BTDG) (the “Company”), today announces that, on October 9, 2019, the Company filed a Form 8-A Registration Statement (“Form 8-A”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and is now fully reporting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) following the filing of the Form 8-A. As a result, the Company is now subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reporting requirements, as well as additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership.

Chairman and CEO of the Company, Greg P. Bell, commented, “We believe that becoming a fully-reporting company subject to the reporting requirements of the SEC shows our commitment to providing current public information to not only our deserving and valued shareholders but to the public, in general.” Further, Mr. Bell stated, “Being a fully-reporting company with the SEC should also help contribute to increased liquidity for our current and future shareholders and will enhance management’s accountability.”

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service LIVE Event Sports Company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to become a premier vertically integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2Digital's first strategy is to build an integrated premier development league for the multi-billion-dollar Mixed Martial Arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2 Fighting Series National Championship LIVE Event. B2Digital has deployed its B2 Social Media Network (“B2SN”) digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2Digital companies.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.B2DigitalOTC.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

