Golden Leaf Holdings Launches Chalice TV

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a pioneering cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, has launched Chalice TV , an online media channel with content designed to help educate consumers on all aspects of cannabis, from cultivating practices to health benefits and more.



Chalice TV, which is part of an online content overhaul for the brand, features interviews with cannabis farmers, entrepreneurs, politicians and even Chalice Farms team members and customers who discuss their personal connections to cannabis and how they “found their chalice.”

The wide variety of programming that’s been produced on Chalice TV includes:

“Earl Blumenauer” – an interview with long-time cannabis advocate and Oregon congressman about how and why he’s become an advocate for the cannabis industry.

– an interview with long-time cannabis advocate and Oregon congressman about how and why he’s become an advocate for the cannabis industry. “Eat My Weeds” – Celebrity Chef Leather Storrs, Chef and Co-Owner of Noble Rot, a Portland mainstay eatery, talks infused meals.

– Celebrity Chef Leather Storrs, Chef and Co-Owner of Noble Rot, a Portland mainstay eatery, talks infused meals. “Soil to Oil” – an exploration series that will examine the different cultivating and farming practices of Oregon’s finest cannabis growers.

– an exploration series that will examine the different cultivating and farming practices of Oregon’s finest cannabis growers. “Women in Weed” – a profile series that will connect with business owners, growers and industry experts to examine what it means to be a woman in the quickly changing landscape of cannabis; guests include CEO and advocate Sarah Batterby, CEO and Founder of Grön Chocolate Christine Smith, activists and Tokeactivity founders Lisa Snyder and Samantha Montanaro, and Yerba Day grower and operations director Laura Day.

– a profile series that will connect with business owners, growers and industry experts to examine what it means to be a woman in the quickly changing landscape of cannabis; guests include CEO and advocate Sarah Batterby, CEO and Founder of Grön Chocolate Christine Smith, activists and Tokeactivity founders Lisa Snyder and Samantha Montanaro, and Yerba Day grower and operations director Laura Day. “Farm Pharm” – an investigative series that will highlight and explore the health and wellness benefits cannabis has to offer.

– an investigative series that will highlight and explore the health and wellness benefits cannabis has to offer. “Legalese” – an analytical series that will study the history of cannabis’ messy relationship with government agencies and lawmakers.

– an analytical series that will study the history of cannabis’ messy relationship with government agencies and lawmakers. “Finding Your Chalice” – an in-depth series that looks at how regular people connect with cannabis on a professional, medical and adult-use level.

Jeff Yapp, CEO of Golden Leaf Holdings, said “The Chalice Farms brand is committed to delivering the best possible consumer experience and products in the cannabis industry. Chalice TV is designed specifically to educate and excite consumers, and to elevate the conversation around cannabis as an integral part of any health and wellness regimen. As we continue to evolve as a company, we are developing a marketing and branding strategy that supports our brand promise and is rooted in a place of authenticity and consumer support and education.”

Chalice TV can be viewed on the Chalice Farms website , Vimeo , and YouTube .

To be added to the distribution list please email ir@goldenxtrx.com with “GLH” in the subject line.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit www.goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Media Relations:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.



