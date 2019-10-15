FullStackMSP Managed IT Services of Boca Raton

FullStackMSP provides enterprise-class IT support with responsive, certified and highly trained IT professionals.

The rebranding of our Managed IT Services into FullStackMSP is consistent with the expanding complexity of Managed IT Services, and our ability to address the IT needs of small/medium-sized businesses” — Rob Kennedy

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Daruma Tech announces the rebranding of its Managed IT Services to FullStackMSP, a Daruma Tech Company. This rebranding aligns the company for today’s complex and rapidly changing IT Services marketplace.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner and the #1 Provider of Managed IT Services to (SMB) small and medium-sized businesses in South Florida, FullStackMSP provides enterprise-class IT support with responsive, certified and highly trained IT professionals. As a trusted provider to companies who can’t support a full-time IT staff and as a complementary resource to companies needing specific resources in the areas of cybersecurity, cloud, compliance, project management, voice, mobile, compliance, networking, and certified implementation, FullStackMSP is the growing choice of small-medium business across South Florida.

“The rebranding of our Managed IT Services into FullStackMSP is consistent with the expanding complexity of the Managed IT Services space, and our proven ability to address the IT needs of small and medium-sized businesses across South Florida,” says Daruma Tech Founder Rob Kennedy. “For example, in response to the growing cybersecurity and ransomware threats to SMB customers, we added a certified cybersecurity expert to our team because smaller companies need protections just like the larger companies”. “We are a customer intimate and operationally excellent company, and we bring a unique personal touch to our customer relationships. Our “customer first” culture makes us a market leader in customer satisfaction and client retention.

“They are always ready and prompt in replying to our requests,” says Nirav Shah of Malema Sensors.

FullStackMSP provides a broad array of Managed IT Services including cybersecurity, malware, ransomware, data protection, cloud solutions, network management, business continuity, software implementation, user training, troubleshooting, break-fix, and time-sensitive issue resolution.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.