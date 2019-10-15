Percona Open Source Software Database Survey Reveals Shift Toward Diversity

Use of Multiple Databases and Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Environments Grows as Businesses Adopt the Right Tools for the Right Job

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced the results of its Open Source Software Database Survey . More than 830 members of the Percona community and customer base, representing small, medium and large companies from around the world, responded to questions regarding open source database usage and growth. The survey revealed that diverse tools and environments, including multiple databases and multi-cloud and hybrid environments, are transforming today’s datacenters.



“In the era of big data and the cloud, businesses continue to look to the innovations and affordability of the open source community to meet their needs,” said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder and CEO of Percona. “The Percona Open Source Software Database Survey reveals that there are no one-size-fits all solutions to the demand for database performance, flexibility, agility, and scale. As companies seek to use the best databases and environments for the job at hand, choosing and deploying the right solution has become increasingly complex. This amplifies the need for the type of independent, tool-agnostic advice that Percona offers.”

Key Survey Results

Environment Diversity

Over 90% of survey respondents have more than one database technology in their environment, and 85% use more than one open source database technology.

Over 50% already run some workloads in the public cloud, and over 38% have more than one cloud deployment, with single or multiple providers.

More than 80% of enterprises running in the public cloud have databases running in more than one public cloud provider, and 61% of those are using a hybrid public-private cloud approach.

Open Source Trends

79% of respondents use open source software for cost benefits, 62% to avoid vendor lock-in, and over 50% to benefit from the community.

Among management, security is a bigger issue than it is with technical team members.

Respondents are eight times more likely to adopt an open license than the alternative.

Nearly 60% of responding enterprises run MySQL and PostgreSQL in the same environment.

54% of respondents that are using MySQL indicate they rely on multiple vendors (Oracle, MariaDB, AWS, Percona, etc.).

53% expressed a continuing concern over security, compliance and data breaches.

Only 34% of respondents say they pay for OSS support; however, this number rises to 43% among enterprise companies.

Database as a Service (DBaaS)

Approximately 40% of respondents who are using the cloud are running some sort of DBaaS.

Amazon AWS has the deepest penetration of DBaaS users, 28%, with 7% running on Microsoft Azure and 7% running on Google Cloud.

Only 10% of respondents are using multiple DBaaS providers, with 17% of enterprises doing so.

Survey Details:

The Percona Open Source Software Database Survey was conducted earlier this year and included members of the Percona community and customer base.

A total of 836 respondents came from 85 countries, with nearly half coming from the U.S. and Europe.

Most respondents came from small companies (573) but medium-sized companies (103) and large companies (81) were well represented.

Respondents represented a wide range of industries, including technology, financial technology and services, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce, and more.

Additional Resources:

Percona is a leader in providing best-of-breed, enterprise-class support, consulting, managed services, training and software for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL and other open source databases in on-premises and cloud environments. An unbiased, trusted partner, Percona provides single-source expertise in multi-vendor environments that eliminates lock-in, increases agility and enables business growth.

Company Information

US Press Contact

Brigit Valencia

For Percona

(360) 597-4516

brigit@compel-pr.com

European Press Contact

Chris Thornett

For Percona

percona@onebite.co.uk

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for MySQL® MariaDB®, MongoDB® and PostgreSQL® across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

Percona® is a registered trademark of Percona LLC. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.