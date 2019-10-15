ABM Awarded Integrated Facilities Services Contract with Cassia County School District

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, was recently awarded a contract to provide integrated facilities services for Cassia County Joint School District 151 in Idaho.



“ABM is excited to expand our footprint in Idaho and to partner with Cassia to provide a clean, healthy learning environment for the more than 5,600 students, 340 certified staff and 400 auxiliary personnel,” said ABM Education Senior Vice President of Operations Myron Luckenbach. “Our goal is to improve service, quality and performance, as well as provide career growth opportunities for the custodial employees.”

Located in south central Idaho, Cassia County School District has 18 schools encompassing most of Cassia County and parts of Twin Falls and Oneida Counties — a geographic area larger than the state of Delaware. The ABM Education team will provide all custodial, grounds and maintenance services.

“By outsourcing to ABM, we can concentrate on what we do best — educating young minds and preparing them for success after graduation,” said Cassia Superintendent Dr. James Shank. “With extensive experience in an educational setting, we expect ABM to provide improved management of custodial and landscaping services, more efficient ordering and use of supplies, and maintenance expertise.”

ABM, which works with K-12 school systems, colleges and universities throughout the U.S., has educational facility services expertise in custodial services, energy management, maintenance services, parking, landscaping and more. For information, visit https://www.abm.com/education/ .

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

