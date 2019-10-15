Stress Management Supplements Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stress management supplements are consumed to treat depression, anxiety issues, and other harmful symptoms of stress. Throughout the world, stress at work is a common situation. Job pressure, busy schedule, unhealthy lifestyle, and increased consumption of alcohol are some significant sources of stress along with negative geopolitical conditions threatening the stability issues. According to the research conducted at WHO, in Europe, nearly 83 million people are affected by mental diseases among Europe’s adult population, with women rates being higher than men. This implicates the increased demand for anxiety and stress relief products. The past decade has witnessed several crucial changes in the way individuals perceive their work and other responsibilities.

Further, stress management supplement customers in European countries are inclining towards the consumption of herbal and organic alternatives such as ashwagandha, tulsi, sandalwood, etc. The side effects associated with the conventional anti-stress pills has supported the demand for herbal and organic stress management supplements that strengthen the human immune system to improve its focuses on combating the stress. Thus, offering market players an opportunity to expand their business by manufacturing herbal and highly secure organic pills. This factor, coupled with the increasing use of social networking platforms, has contributed to enhanced stress levels in people. Hence, the requirement for stress management supplements cannot be undermined.

Work-life balance has been disrupted beyond comprehension in various regions. Due to an abrupt increase in the prevalence of chronic and mental disorders, people are now more inclined towards the idea of preventive healthcare and are interested in adopting a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, there is an enhanced subsidy and funding from the local and national government for the ingredients required to produce health management supplements. All these factors are giving an impetus to the stress management supplement market growth. Enhanced research and innovation in drug delivery formats through nano separation and microencapsulation techniques are foreseen to fuel the market demand during the forecast period.

Key Players

The report has profiled various noteworthy players in the global stress management supplements market. This includes the analysis of various strategies adopted for expansion and an upper hand over their rivals.

Ion Labs Inc

Pfizer Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Interhealth

Alkermes Plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Co

H. Lundbeck

Eli Lilly and Co

Allergan Plc

Market Segmentation

The global stress management supplements market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Based on the product type segment, the stress management supplements market can be segmented into-

Herbal Based

Chemical Based

The herbal supplement segment is expected to register a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the advanced research and product innovation and high availability of organic ingredients from plants and marine sources such as tea tree oil, lavender oil, propolis, and fish oil.

Sales Channel-

Online

Offline(storefronts)

The online segment is expected to hold a substantial share and lead the overall market. Market players are focusing on developing advanced marketing strategies to advertise and sell their stress management supplements over the online channel.

Regional Analysis

North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions contributing to the growth and development of the stress management supplements market. Asia Pacific region is expected to register substantial growth owing to the factors like high availability of organic ingredients used for manufacturing such supplements, a large number of manufacturers, and advanced level research and development activities. North American stress management supplement market is expected to register a considerable growth rate and will lead the overall market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American market is attributed to the rising government initiatives to promote the use of stress relief supplements, and advanced research and product innovation by the leading market players.

Important Facts

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet approved some of the stress management supplements. As of September 2019, the FDA has clarified its stand on the beta-blockers saying that it hasn’t approved beta-blockers which are used to treat anxiety. However, these drugs change how the body responds to epinephrine, which may help relieve some of the symptoms of anxiety. Supplements and drugs that were previously prohibited in certain regions have now been approved by the regional authorities.

