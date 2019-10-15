Simmonds schoolwear meets busy ‘Back to School’ sales using pop-up shops in schools powered by Eurostop systems
Specialist school wear retailer helps parents buy early to avoid the August rush using Eurostop’s flexible retail systems to set up school shops
Using Eurostop systems, daily sales from the pop-up shops are uploaded to the head office system, enabling the management teams – both finance and merchandising to manage sales and stock with automatic replenishment and re-order accordingly.
Karen Gore, General Manager, Simmonds said; “We work with over 70 school customers and there is no doubt that Eurostop is central to our business. Eurostop’s systems are used by everyone throughout the company - from staff working in our stores in schools to our merchandisers and warehouse team.
“The flexibility that Eurostop offers enables us to run extra pop-up shops in schools during the summer period, helping us manage an incredibly busy time. It’s better for the parents and schools and enables us to ensure we can meet demand.”
Eurostop’s retail solution is integrated with Simmonds’ financial system, Sage Accounts, enabling the company to keep a tight rein on sales and stock supplies, costs and profitability. In addition, integration with Simmonds’ newly updated website ensures that online orders, a growing part of the business, are fulfilled quickly with all stock centrally managed from Simmonds’ warehouse.
Phillip Moylan, Sales Manager at Eurostop said; “Pop-up shops are a great way for retailers to extend their footprint and reach customers in a much more convenient way for the customer. Eurostop provides the flexibility that Simmonds requires to extend their retail presence, while still connecting to their existing business systems. For Simmonds it supports their business model of putting the customer first. Their schools also benefit from having the uniform stockist on-site as it encourages pupils to wear the set uniform, it provides an additional source of income and enables the school to provide an improved service to parents.”
