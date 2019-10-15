Simmonds schoolwear meets busy ‘Back to School’ sales using pop-up shops in schools powered by Eurostop systems

Specialist school wear retailer helps parents buy early to avoid the August rush using Eurostop’s flexible retail systems to set up school shops

LONDON, UK, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurostop has announced that schoolwear supplier Simmonds & Son is using Eurostop retail systems to manage high seasonal demand through the summer months. Simmonds supplies to over 70 schools and has 19 ‘mini-shops’ located in schools across the UK, opening at select times during the school term and full-time during the summer holidays. Using Eurostop’s POS and stock control systems, including warehousing, integrated with Simmonds’ finance systems, offers Simmonds an extended offering with their ‘pop-up’ shops open additionally during term time evenings and weekends. Simmonds staff process orders in the schools, enabling parents to purchase from Easter onwards, ahead of the busy summer months, helping Simmonds to manage stock availability to meet demand.Using Eurostop systems, daily sales from the pop-up shops are uploaded to the head office system, enabling the management teams – both finance and merchandising to manage sales and stock with automatic replenishment and re-order accordingly.Karen Gore, General Manager, Simmonds said; “We work with over 70 school customers and there is no doubt that Eurostop is central to our business. Eurostop’s systems are used by everyone throughout the company - from staff working in our stores in schools to our merchandisers and warehouse team.“The flexibility that Eurostop offers enables us to run extra pop-up shops in schools during the summer period, helping us manage an incredibly busy time. It’s better for the parents and schools and enables us to ensure we can meet demand.”Eurostop’s retail solution is integrated with Simmonds’ financial system, Sage Accounts, enabling the company to keep a tight rein on sales and stock supplies, costs and profitability. In addition, integration with Simmonds’ newly updated website ensures that online orders, a growing part of the business, are fulfilled quickly with all stock centrally managed from Simmonds’ warehouse.Phillip Moylan, Sales Manager at Eurostop said; “Pop-up shops are a great way for retailers to extend their footprint and reach customers in a much more convenient way for the customer. Eurostop provides the flexibility that Simmonds requires to extend their retail presence, while still connecting to their existing business systems. For Simmonds it supports their business model of putting the customer first. Their schools also benefit from having the uniform stockist on-site as it encourages pupils to wear the set uniform, it provides an additional source of income and enables the school to provide an improved service to parents.”



