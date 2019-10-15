Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to Cover Good Grounds with Reforming Automotive Industry

Overview:

The automotive printed circuit board (PCB) is known for its excellent use in handling on-board computers. Most of the cars plying now on road are integrated with an on-board computer, which requires efficient handling and the automotive printed circuit board (PCB) is the solution. Demand for better sophistication has led to increased integration of PCBs on a large scale and in fact, a single car may require a few. The global market for automotive printed circuit board (PCB) is expected to take a leap using the need and secure better prospects for itself.

The global market for automotive printed circuit board (PCB) is expecting some strong tailwinds from the growing automotive industry that, to ensure top-class comfort, is bolstering the need for automotive printed circuit board (PCB). Hike in disposable income, better market percolation, and innovation in research and development are factors that can be beneficial for the global market for automotive printed circuit board (PCB).

However, the market for automotive printed circuit board (PCB) can witness distractions from the economic slump that is taking place across the world. This may bring in plummet in the automotive industry and as a consequence, the automotive printed circuit board (PCB) market can feel the heat. But, the European market is witnessing some financial revival, which can be considered a positive move with the potential to keep the market on the growth track.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Delphi

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

CMK

Unimicron Technology

Meiko Electronics

Chin Poon Industrial

KCE Electronics

Daeduck Electronics

Tripod Technology

Nippon Mektron

Amitron

Segmentation:

The global market for automotive printed circuit board (PCB) requires an in-depth study to get a good hold over various factors that can be explored well in the future for a better understanding. These segments are product and application.

By product, the market report for automotive printed circuit board (PCB) can be segmented into double-sided PCB, multi-layer PCB, and single-sided PCB.

By application, the global report on the automotive printed circuit board (PCB) can be segmented into economic light duty vehicles, luxury light duty vehicles, and mid-priced light duty vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is expected to make good grounds due to the robust automotive industry and high technological incorporation in diverse associated fields. The regional market is getting strong boost from Italy, France, Germany, and the UK. Better investment in research and development is also expected to ensure high ingress of various technologies. Also, the expenditure for luxury cars is high, which provides better traction to the market. North America is revamping the market for automotive and due to similar features can ensure better prospects for the market for automotive printed circuit board (PCB). The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a better market as for market titans it has become an alluring opportunity for expansion.

Industry News:

In September 2019, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., known as an eminent developer of state-of-the-art digital imaging solutions, declared the launching of its 1.3MP OX01F10 SoC that would solve issues with the automotive rear view camera (RVC) and surround view system (SVS). This would provide better low-light performance, would conceive ultra-low power, and reduce cost. The process would also improve the performance by using just one printed circuit board (PCB).

