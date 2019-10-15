There were 565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,688 in the last 365 days.

Global Interactive Display Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Display - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Interactive Display market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.9%.

Interactive Kiosk, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.3 Billion by the year 2025, Interactive Kiosk will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Interactive Kiosk will reach a market size of US$925.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Baanto International Ltd.
  • Crystal Display Systems Ltd.
  • Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.
  • Gesturetek, Inc.
  • Horizon Display
  • Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.
  • Intuilab SAS
  • LG Display Co., Ltd.
  • NEC Display Solutions Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Planar Systems, Inc.
  • Samsung Display Co Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Interactive Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Interactive Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Interactive Display Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okdjgz

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.