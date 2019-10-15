Radware’s Kubernetes WAF Enables DevOps Organizations to Develop and Deliver Applications Securely Without Compromising Agility

Radware Kubernetes WAF Provides Industry Leading Security for Modern Web Applications in Kubernetes Environments

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced the launch of Radware Kubernetes Web Application Firewall (WAF), a comprehensive and highly scalable application security solution for Kubernetes-based environments. Radware’s new Kubernetes WAF enables organizations to secure microservices running on-premise and cloud-based implementations. Within Kubernetes orchestrated microservices ecosystems, it is the first to apply both a positive and a negative security model so that companies can maximize data and application security. It is also the first to offer a machine learning based automatic policy generation and optimization engine for Kubernetes environments, and it offers both IT security and DevOps personnel detailed insight down to the pod level.

As organizations turn towards microservices and sophisticated orchestration tools like Kubernetes to speed up their Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and thus improve operational efficiency and agility, they suffer from very limited visibility into their containerized environment. Existing security solutions do not fit these environments as they do not provide the required level of automation, flexibility and elasticity. Existing security solutions are cumbersome, resulting in frustrated users, limited protection and significant manual efforts. With Radware’s new Kubernetes WAF, businesses can now protect their applications against major threats such as data theft, encoded and encrypted attacks and API manipulations without compromising the agility DevOps requires to minimize time to market of new or enhanced services.

"Agility is the main reason for businesses and organizations to turn towards microservices and orchestration tools like Kubernetes, but application security has often been neglected as it has limited DevOps' ability to reduce time to market," says David Aviv, Chief Technology Officer at Radware. "With Radware Kubernetes WAF, we are now enabling DevOps to seamlessly integrate application security into their environments without slowing down any of their development or implementation processes."

Radware Kubernetes WAF is the only solution to apply core technology recommended by NSS Labs and certified by ICSA Labs application protection for microservices running within a Kubernetes ecosystem. It supports both positive and negative security models, protecting applications from attacks originating from outside or inside (north-south and east-west traffic) the enterprise. It is highly scalable and automatically grows with the Kubernetes environment, providing strong security without manual intervention. The solution easily integrates with common software provisioning, testing and visibility tools and thus into the CI/CD pipeline to facilitate rapid security provisioning of new services and applications.

Radware Kubernetes WAF is currently the only solution offering an auto policy generation and optimization engine for application security in Kubernetes environments, enabling protection against known threats and zero-day attacks alike. It provides data leakage protection across web applications and APIs and gives both DevOps and Security teams unprecedented visibility including security events and policies, application telemetry, network statistics, performance and minimal latency. The solution enables single termination of TLS traffic only at the host level and thus eliminates the need to manage multiple certificates across different parties. Integrated reporting and analytics provide control to both DevOps and Security teams in a unified portal and interoperability with various open source visibility platforms.

For more information, please visit https://www.radware.com/products/kubernetes-waf

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , Twitter , YouTube , Radware Connect app for iPhone® and our security center DDoSWarriors.com that provides a comprehensive analysis on DDoS attack tools, trends and threats.

©2019 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. The Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/ . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” For example, when we say that “With Radware’s new Kubernetes WAF, businesses can now protect their applications against major threats”, this is a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com

Media Contacts:

Deborah Szajngarten

Radware

201-785-3206

deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Investor Relations:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

+972 723917548

ir@radware.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.