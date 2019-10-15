eDesign Interactive to Blend Digital Advertising with Instant Emotion Analysis

The team firmly believes experiential advertising and augmented emotional intelligence are part of the future of digital marketing.

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- eDesign Interactive , an award-winning digital agency based in Morristown, NJ, is proud to announce its partnership with EMRAYS, the pioneer in emotional computing. By incorporating EMRAYS technology, eDesign is among the first web agencies to adopt instant emotional analysis into its creative workflow.eDesign’s innovative use of artificial intelligence will allow brands to build a deeper sentimental connection with users, increasing both brand loyalty and company profits. Campaigns incorporating emotional behavior insights are bound to perform better.“Leveraging the EMRAYS artificial neural network trained on 2 billion user reactions, we know precisely where core emotions show up in an image. This analysis is critical for refining creative work for optimal results,” explains Ilia Zaitsev, EMRAYS Co-Founder and CEO.For this reason, eDesign Interactive has decided to partner with EMRAYS and blend emotional computing with digital advertising. The agency will use the scientific know-how to accurately predict user reactions to advertising campaigns prior to going to market.“Our team is big on the power of data, but we also value emotional storytelling. We incorporate feelings like excitement, joy, and desire as driving forces behind every campaign. This is why analyzing critical insights to user behavior is of utmost importance to our team,” comments Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner of eDesign Interactive.EMRAYS is built upon the world’s largest affective neural model with an up-to-date, dynamic dataset of over 2 billion human emotional reactions to text, images, and video. eDesign Interactive is excited to incorporate this knowledge into its creative workflow. The team firmly believes experiential advertising and augmented emotional intelligence are a part of the future of digital marketing.EMRAYS is the first instant emotion analysis service, that instantly and fully automated predicts human reactions to content. Using over 2B data points, the technology can recognize, understand, and predict over 25 different emotions in text and visuals, in any language, in real-time, even recognizing moral patterns and semiotics. For more information, visit https://emrays.com/ eDesign is an award-winning digital agency passionate about storytelling, visual design, and technology. We collaborate with small to large companies to help them engage their audiences and build brand awareness. Our team creates fantastic web experiences, beginning with in-depth market research, practical strategies, and professional execution. For more information, visit https://edesigninteractive.com/ Media Contact:Elena KrapchevaBusiness Development+1 941-302-7410elena@edesigninteractive.comConnect with Us:Linkedin.com/company/edesign-interactiveInstagram.com/edesign_interactiveDribbble.com/eDesignTwitter.com/We_Are_eDesignFacebook.com/edesigninteractive



