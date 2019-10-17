The Redox Flow Battery Market Was Valued At 130 Million US$ In 2018 And Is Projected To Reach 370 Million US$ By 2025
Redox Flow Battery market
Redox Flow Battery market report presents the worldwide Redox Flow Battery market size , splits the breakdown by manufacturers, region, type and application.
A flow battery, or redox flow battery (after reduction–oxidation), is a type of rechargeable battery where recharge ability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (providing flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. The performance of these devices is governed by the considerations of electrochemical engineering.
Trends:
North America and Asia-Pacific are the two largest countries with flow batteries Installation Capacity in the world, both the two countries take more than 80% of the world in 2017. Europe behind them, with about 15.09% market share.
There are more than seven main types of flow batteries in mass production or development stage in the market now. Vanadium Flow Battery is the main types, which can occupied about 70 percent revenue market share.
Currently, Sumitomo Electric, Dalian Rongke Power are the top two companies and lead in flow batteries with 29.33% and 19.29% revenue market share in 2017, respectively.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Redox Flow Battery.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in Redox Flow Battery market report:
Sumitomo Electric
Dalian Rongke Power
UniEnergy Technologies
Gildemeister
Primus Power
redTENERGY Storage
EnSync
Redox Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Type
Vanadium Redox Flow Battery
Hybrid Flow Battery
Redox Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Application
Utility Facilities
Renewable Energy Integration
Others
Redox Flow Battery Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Redox Flow Battery Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Redox Flow Battery status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Redox Flow Battery manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Redox Flow Battery :
History Year: 2014 - 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 - 2025
Redox Flow Battery market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MWh). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Redox Flow Battery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
