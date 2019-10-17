Redox Flow Battery market

Redox Flow Battery market report presents the worldwide Redox Flow Battery market size , splits the breakdown by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The Redox Flow Battery market was valued at 130 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 370 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.” — Valuates

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The Redox Flow Battery Market Was Valued At 130 Million US$ In 2018 And Is Projected To Reach 370 Million US$ By 2025, At A CAGR Of 14.3% During The Forecast Period.



A flow battery, or redox flow battery (after reduction–oxidation), is a type of rechargeable battery where recharge ability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (providing flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. The performance of these devices is governed by the considerations of electrochemical engineering.

View Full Report:

Request For Sample:



Trends:

North America and Asia-Pacific are the two largest countries with flow batteries Installation Capacity in the world, both the two countries take more than 80% of the world in 2017. Europe behind them, with about 15.09% market share.

There are more than seven main types of flow batteries in mass production or development stage in the market now. Vanadium Flow Battery is the main types, which can occupied about 70 percent revenue market share.

Currently, Sumitomo Electric, Dalian Rongke Power are the top two companies and lead in flow batteries with 29.33% and 19.29% revenue market share in 2017, respectively.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Redox Flow Battery.

Redox Flow Battery market report presents the worldwide Redox Flow Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in Redox Flow Battery market report:

Sumitomo Electric

Dalian Rongke Power

UniEnergy Technologies

Gildemeister

Primus Power

redTENERGY Storage

EnSync

Redox Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery

Hybrid Flow Battery

Redox Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Utility Facilities

Renewable Energy Integration

Others

Redox Flow Battery Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Request for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-O274/Global_Redox_Flow_Battery_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2025

Redox Flow Battery Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Redox Flow Battery status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Redox Flow Battery manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Redox Flow Battery :

History Year: 2014 - 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 - 2025

Redox Flow Battery market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MWh). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Redox Flow Battery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.