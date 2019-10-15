Global Cathode Materials Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cathode Materials - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cathode Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%.



Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.2 Billion by the year 2025, Lead-Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$276.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$239.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Lead-Acid will reach a market size of US$633.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

3M Company

BASF SE

DowDupont Inc.

Gravita India Limited

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Johnson Matthey plc

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Posco Co., Ltd.

Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Sumitomo Corporation

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Umicore N.V

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cathode Materials Market: A Prelude

Lead-Acid Represents the Largest Material Type

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cathode Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in EV Sales and Subsequent Increase in Demand for Li-ion Batteries to Drive Cathode Materials Market

Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime Cathode Materials for EV Batteries

Global Electric Vehicles Market - Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025

Global EV Li-ion Battery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

Cumulative Installed Capacity Worldwide in GWh and Price in US$/kWh of EV Li-Ion Batteries for the Years 2010 through 2017

Global Market for Li-Ion Battery Materials: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type of Material for 2019

China Leads the Global Market for Lithium-ion Battery Components

Global Li-Ion Battery Cathode Materials Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cathode Material Supply by Country for 2018

Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery

Demand Dynamics of Cobalt-The Key Component of Cathode Materials Used in EV Batteries

Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

Renewable Energy Sector Witnesses Demand Rise of Li-Ion Cathode Technology

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity in GW and PV Generation in TWh by Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Annual and Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Increasing Interest in Li2SnO3 as Cathode Material for Rechargeable Lithium Batteries

Focus on Cryptomelane-Type KMn8O16 as Possible Cathode Material for Aqueous Zinc Ion Battery

Innovations & Advancements

Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials in Canada

Fujitsu Develops Cobalt-Free Cathode Material for Rechargeable Batteries

Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries

Researchers Develop Organic Cathode Material for Lithium Batteries

Researchers Develop Recycling Process to Restore Used Cathodes from Spent Li-Ion Batteries

Scientists Create Cathode Material from Iron Fluoride to Boosts Li-Ion Battery Capacity

New Cathode Material Promises to Improve Performance and Increase Charging Speed of Li-ion Batteries

Scientists Develop New Cathode with Potential to Enable Mass Production of Sodium Batteries

Researchers Develop New Polymer Cathode Material for ultrafast Metal-Ion Batteries

New Cathode Material Promises to Triple Energy Density of Li-Ion Battery Electrodes

New Cathode Material Synthesis from Retired Li-ion Cells

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Cathode?

Cathode Materials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Cathode Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Li-Ion Battery Raw Materials Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Cathode Material for 2019 and 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



Lithium Battery Cathode Material Market in China: An Overview

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Cathode Materials Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glnm00

