Global Cathode Materials Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Cathode Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%.
Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.2 Billion by the year 2025, Lead-Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$276.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$239.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Lead-Acid will reach a market size of US$633.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- DowDupont Inc.
- Gravita India Limited
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey plc
- Kureha Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
- NEI Corporation
- Nichia Corporation
- Posco Co., Ltd.
- Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Toda Kogyo Corp.
- Umicore N.V
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cathode Materials Market: A Prelude
- Lead-Acid Represents the Largest Material Type
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cathode Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in EV Sales and Subsequent Increase in Demand for Li-ion Batteries to Drive Cathode Materials Market
- Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime Cathode Materials for EV Batteries
- Global Electric Vehicles Market - Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025
- Global EV Li-ion Battery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Worldwide in GWh and Price in US$/kWh of EV Li-Ion Batteries for the Years 2010 through 2017
- Global Market for Li-Ion Battery Materials: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type of Material for 2019
- China Leads the Global Market for Lithium-ion Battery Components
- Global Li-Ion Battery Cathode Materials Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cathode Material Supply by Country for 2018
- Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery
- Demand Dynamics of Cobalt-The Key Component of Cathode Materials Used in EV Batteries
- Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market
- Renewable Energy Sector Witnesses Demand Rise of Li-Ion Cathode Technology
- Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity in GW and PV Generation in TWh by Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Wind Power Market: Annual and Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Increasing Interest in Li2SnO3 as Cathode Material for Rechargeable Lithium Batteries
- Focus on Cryptomelane-Type KMn8O16 as Possible Cathode Material for Aqueous Zinc Ion Battery
- Innovations & Advancements
- Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials in Canada
- Fujitsu Develops Cobalt-Free Cathode Material for Rechargeable Batteries
- Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries
- Researchers Develop Organic Cathode Material for Lithium Batteries
- Researchers Develop Recycling Process to Restore Used Cathodes from Spent Li-Ion Batteries
- Scientists Create Cathode Material from Iron Fluoride to Boosts Li-Ion Battery Capacity
- New Cathode Material Promises to Improve Performance and Increase Charging Speed of Li-ion Batteries
- Scientists Develop New Cathode with Potential to Enable Mass Production of Sodium Batteries
- Researchers Develop New Polymer Cathode Material for ultrafast Metal-Ion Batteries
- New Cathode Material Promises to Triple Energy Density of Li-Ion Battery Electrodes
- New Cathode Material Synthesis from Retired Li-ion Cells
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- What is Cathode?
- Cathode Materials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Cathode Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Li-Ion Battery Raw Materials Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Cathode Material for 2019 and 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
- Lithium Battery Cathode Material Market in China: An Overview
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Cathode Materials Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
