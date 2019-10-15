Broadcom Delivers Industry’s Highest Density G.fast Modem Solution

New chipset offers the ideal solution for fiber speeds over copper infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the availability of its BCM65450 family of G.fast modem devices. As telecom operators drive toward gigabit broadband via fiber deployments, the existing twisted pair copper infrastructure often remains the fastest and most cost-effective method to complete the customer premise connection. The BCM65450, with the highest G.fast density available, is designed specifically to bridge this fiber-copper gap and get the operator to gigabit services revenue in the shortest possible time. Together with the BCM68650 10G PON OLT solution also announced at the 2019 Broadband World Forum, the introduction of the BCM65450 demonstrates Broadcom’s significant commitment in support of wireline broadband infrastructure.



With four times the port density and 20% lower per-line power consumption than the widely deployed BCM65400 family, the BCM65450 is ideal for the highest-density multi-dwelling unit (MDU) and reverse-powered DPU system designs. Each BCM65450 device supports up to 16 G.fast 212MHz interfaces, with embedded crosstalk cancellation (‘vectoring’) of up to three devices interconnected seamlessly for a fully-vectored 48-port MDU. Coupled with Broadcom’s previously announced BCM65550 vector processor, system designs in excess of 100 lines are now possible with uncompromised crosstalk cancellation across the entire G.fast spectrum.

The BCM65450 does more than increase density and improve efficiency. As a true copper infrastructure platform, it delivers on all of the critical innovations of the copper industry and standards bodies, including: echo-cancellation technology, offering the opportunity to use the full G.fast spectrum for simultaneous upstream and downstream transmission; G.fastback, now standardized in the ITU, a technique that extends gigabit coverage via G.fast backhauling and cascading; a dedicated line-bonding engine to provide previously unachievable multi-gigabit throughput over a set of bonded copper lines; and Dynamic Time Allocation to offer gigabit symmetrical services by dynamically adapting downstream and upstream rates. With all of these, plus fallback to earlier deployments of standardized DSL protocols, the BCM65450 is the ideal copper infrastructure solution for the gigabit broadband era.

BCM65450 Product Highlights

4X improvement in 212MHz G.fast interface density

20% reduction in 212MHz G.fast per-line power consumption

Echo-cancellation technology enabling full bandwidth in both directions simultaneously

Support for the G.fastback standard enabling G.fast for DPU backhauling

Dedicated hardware bonding engine supporting aggregate throughput in excess of 10 Gbps

Comprehensive fallback to all commonly-deployed DSL and G.fast protocols

“Quick deployment of ultrafast broadband across our territory is a critical requirement for A1,” said Gerald Clerckx, head of Fixed Access Engineering at A1 Telekom Austria AG. “It is encouraging to see the continued leadership of Broadcom in offering the solution set necessary to realize this for both fiber and copper networks.”

“There is little debate that fiber is the future for gigabit broadband,” noted Jeff Heynen, senior research director at Dell’Oro Group. “But there still remains untapped potential in the existing twisted-pair copper plant. In many cases, a gigabit service can be offered quickly, and at far lower expense, by relying on G.fast for the final connection to the customer premise. Broadcom’s BCM65450 solution addresses service provider demand for delivering gigabit broadband over copper.”

“Broadcom’s approach to broadband infrastructure has always been comprehensive; we look to deliver all the tools an operator needs to deploy the latest broadband protocols. The BCM65450 family, coupled with the BCM68650 we are also releasing at the Broadband World Forum, offers strong validation of this commitment. Through our system vendor partners we can now deliver all the technology required for a quick and cost-effective 10G fiber rollout, utilizing the physical plant assets available to each operator, with the minimum investment and operating expense,” said Greg Fischer, senior vice president and general manager of the Broadband Carrier Access Products Division at Broadcom.

Availability

Broadcom is now sampling its BCM65450 device to qualified customers. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for samples and pricing.

Further information on Broadcom’s BCM65450 can be found online at:

https://www.broadcom.com/products/broadband/xdsl/bcm65450

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Khanh Lam

Corporate Communications

press.relations@broadcom.com

Telephone: +1 408 433 8649



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.