Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Worth 980 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Overview :

In 2018, the global Stem Cell Therapy market size was 280 million US$ and it is expected to reach 980 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025.

In the last several years, global stem cell therapy market developed fast at a average growth rate of 46.81%. In 2017, the global stem cell therapy market size was 235 million USD, and the market is expected to be 277 million USD.

Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into Musculoskeletal Disorder, Wounds & Injuries, Cornea, Cardiovascular Diseases, and other applications. The musculoskeletal disorders and Wounds & Injuries are expected to dominated the market.

The key players covered in this study

Osiris Therapeutics

NuVasive

Chiesi Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceutical

Pharmicell

Medi-post

Anterogen

Molmed

Takeda (TiGenix)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Autologous

Allogeneic



Market segment by Application, split into

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Wounds & Injuries

Cornea

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Stem Cell Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Stem Cell Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stem Cell Therapy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

REPORTS COVERING SPECIFIC SUBSETS OF STEM CELL THERAPY MARKET

1. global Animal Stem Cell Therapy market

The global Animal Stem Cell Therapy market is valued at 16 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Animal Stem Cell Therapy market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.



2. Global Technology Trends for Stem Cell Therapy Market



This report focuses on Stem Cell Therapy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stem Cell Therapy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



3. GLOBAL STEM CELL THERAPY FOR OSTEOARTHRITIS MARKET



The expected growth is because of increasing awareness of osteoarthritis and increasing diagnosis rates, rising older population, and increasing cases of obesity. Osteoarthritis is directly related to obesity, with approximately 35% of osteoarthritis patients suffering from obesity.



4. GLOBAL STEM CELL THERAPY FOR DIABETES AND RELATED CONDITIONS MARKET



NSI-566 is the stem cell therapy candidate under development by one of the key companies Neuralstem. The molecule is being developed for the treatment of individuals with diabetic neuropathy and is currently in the pre-clinical development stage. The mechanism of action of this stem cell therapy includes cell replacement that eventually leads to neurogenesis stimulation.

5. GLOBAL CANINE STEM CELL THERAPY MARKET

Global Canine Stem Cell Therapy Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Canine Stem Cell Therapy industry.



